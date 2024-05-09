Greenply's Sanidhya Mittal on leveraging IPL, partnership with Lucknow Super Giants and more

A marquee event like IPL amplifies brand engagement leading to heightened interaction and interest in the brand's offerings. Considering this, Greenply has been leveraging IPL by partnering with Lucknow Super Giants to expand its reach and visibility. "With millions of viewers tuning in to watch IPL matches across India, the brand gains widespread exposure, allowing it to connect with consumers on a national scale. This increased visibility is especially valuable in strengthening Greenply's presence in regions like Uttar Pradesh, where cricket holds immense cultural significance and serves as a conduit for regional pride," says Sanidhya Mittal, Joint Managing Director of Greenply Industries Ltd.

Edited excerpts:

What was the rationale behind the Careforall campaign?

The Careforall campaign stemmed from Greenply's dedication to social responsibility and inclusivity. It was inspired by the need to address accessibility challenges faced by wheelchair users at live cricket matches. The campaign began with #pujoforall in Kolkata, highlighting inclusivity during festivities, and evolved into #careforall in Lucknow, where Greenply installed wheelchair-friendly plywood ramps at the at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. This initiative not only facilitated access for those with mobility challenges but also demonstrated Greenply's commitment to creating inclusive public spaces. The installation of wheelchair-friendly plywood ramps made the experience smoother for attendees with mobility challenges, ensuring they could participate fully in the excitement of live cricket matches.

How important is IPL for Greenply in terms of marketing and advertising?

The key advantage is the amplified brand engagement that comes with associating Greenply with cricket, a sport known for its enduring performance. This connection resonates deeply with audiences during IPL matches, leading to heightened interaction and interest in the brand's offerings. Moreover, the IPL provides Greenply with a platform to expand its reach and visibility. With millions of viewers tuning in to watch IPL matches across India, the brand gains widespread exposure, allowing it to connect with consumers on a national scale. This increased visibility is especially valuable in strengthening Greenply's presence in regions like Uttar Pradesh, where cricket holds immense cultural significance and serves as a conduit for regional pride.

Beyond visibility, the IPL association enables Greenply to infuse its brand ethos among the audience. Through consistent investments in brand building, Greenply leverages the IPL platform to convey its values and messaging effectively. This strategic alignment helps create a positive perception of the brand, fostering a deeper connection with consumers, particularly those who resonate with cricket and its associated values. The IPL also offers ample opportunities for engagement, ranging from targeted advertising during matches to interactive campaigns centered around cricket. These initiatives not only enhance brand recall but also drive consumer engagement, further solidifying Greenply's position as a reliable and performance-driven choice in the construction and interior design sectors.

Take us through Greenply's association with Lucknow SuperGiants. What's been the plan for 2024?

In the course of the partnership with Lucknow Super Giants, Greenply has endeavoured to create memorable experiences that resonate deeply with fans and embody the spirit of cricket. One such moments came in 2022 when Greenply launched the 'Jalwa Dikhega' anthem, capturing the vibrant essence of Uttar Pradesh and fostering a sense of unity among fans. This initiative wasn't just about entertainment but about making every fan feel connected to the success of their regional team.

The following year marked a significant leap as Greenply integrated AI and digital technologies to redefine fan engagement. Beyond novelty, the aim was to creating personalized experiences that left a lasting impact on each fan.

Greenply's commitment to inclusivity and social responsibility was exemplified in 2023 with the installation of wheelchair-friendly ramps at Ekana Stadium. This initiative focused on accessibility, ensuring that everyone, regardless of mobility challenges, could share in the thrill of live cricket matches.

Also in 2023, Greenply hosted the 'In the House' chat show with players like Krunal Pandya, Quinton De Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Avesh Khan, and media personality Ms. Mandira Bedi, to celebrate the launch of Greenply’s state-of-the-art MDF plant in Baroda. It was a blend of sportsmanship, industry innovation, and local impact, showcasing our dedication to creating memorable experiences both on and off the field.

In 2024, Greenply has taken another step forward by rebuilding the ramp at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow to further enhance accessibility for viewers. This initiative reflects Greenply's commitment not only to supporting the city's team but also to contributing to the infrastructural improvement of Lucknow, one ramp at a time. It's about more than just cricket; it's about creating lasting positive impact in the communities we serve.

What is Greenply's media mix?

The association with Lucknow Super Giants is amplified across digital and social media platforms, complemented by consumer connect initiatives both virtually and on-ground. These efforts aim to generate significant engagement among the audience and foster a sense of connection with the brand. Greenply adopts a 360-degree approach in its media mix, targeting a wide range of audiences including channel partners, industry influencers, and consumers. This comprehensive strategy ensures that the brand's messaging reaches and resonates with its key stakeholders. The media mix includes a big focus on unique activations, spanning from AI-driven campaigns to CSR initiatives and entertainment-based engagements. This diverse approach not only captures attention but also reflects Greenply's commitment to innovation and creating meaningful experiences for its audience.

What are some market trends and consumer insights you have been noticing?

Consumer trends in the plywood industry are witnessing a notable shift towards a focus on furniture rather than the plywood itself. Consumers are discovering the importance of quality ply during the process of crafting exceptional furniture pieces. There is a prevalent belief that homes are always a work in progress, leading to a continuous need for change, evolution, and staying updated with contemporary trends. While there is a high level of involvement in home décor, consumers often exhibit a low understanding of materials, relying more on aesthetics and functionality.