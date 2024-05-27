TheSmallBigIdea's Manish Solanki: CTV in India signals a significant shift in the advertising landscape

The IPL season in India has indeed become a cultural phenomenon, akin to a festive season, drawing in massive audiences and offering significant advertising opportunities for brands. With IPL 2024, digital marketing agency TheSmallBigIdea witnessed a significant shift towards digital platforms, especially Connected TV (CTV) advertising, reflecting changing consumer behavior and media consumption habits.

According to Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and Co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, despite this premium pricing, TV ad volumes only saw a modest 1 percent increase compared to IPL 2023. However, the number of sponsors and advertised categories surged by 26 percent and 63 percent, respectively. Jio's free streaming option has the potential to broaden viewership and brand awareness, although some experts believe it may shift ad spending towards other major events like the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Manish Solanki, COO and Co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea believes the rise of CTV in India signals a significant shift in the advertising landscape, offering advertisers a potent combination of targeted reach, measurable outcomes, and innovative ad formats.

In an exclusive chat with Storyboard18, both Pillai and Solanki outline digital ad spends propelled by IPL 2024, importance of CTV in India, the essence of ‘ThatsMyGame’ and "DilSeIndianSpiritSeMumbaiIndians" campaigns and more.

Edited excerpts

Can you share some insights on the kind of work done by TSBI for brands during IPL?

During the 2024 IPL season, we at TheSmallBigIdea forged several partnerships with prominent brands like DHL Express, Sports18, JioCinema, GreatWhite Electricals, Sandu Pharmaceuticals, Pepe Jeans, Veena World, and Mahindra Manulife Mutual Funds.

In our association with Sports18 and JioCinema, we crafted compelling CTV and performance creatives with a focus of transcending devices and brands. Throughout the season, our team churned out over 5000 static and video ads, reaching audiences across televisions, mobile devices, and laptops nationwide.

To ensure maximum brand exposure on handheld devices, we tailored pre-roll and mid-roll 10-second and 20-second ads for GreatWhite Electricals, and static fence ads for Sandu Pharmaceuticals, Pepe Jeans, Veena World, and Mahindra Manulife Mutual Funds on JioCinema during IPL matches. These ads specifically targeted key markets in India to drive brand awareness and consideration.

Our approach to the DHL Express campaign was particularly distinctive. Moving away from the typical norm of using sports celebrities, we focused on the concept of across all domains. This led to a narrative highlighting the prowess of both cricketers and DHL Express. The campaign, which featured cricket stars in a DHL ad film, emphasized the idea that whether it's scoring runs or delivering packages, excellence is what truly stands out. This approach allowed us to resonate with audiences by celebrating expertise without straying from the brand’s core values.

Take us through the growth in digital ad spends propelled by IPL 2024?

The IPL season in India has indeed become a cultural phenomenon, akin to a festive season, drawing in massive audiences and offering significant advertising opportunities for brands. With IPL 2024, we witnessed a significant shift towards digital platforms, especially Connected TV (CTV) advertising, reflecting changing consumer behavior and media consumption habits.

Despite this premium pricing, TV ad volumes only saw a modest 1% increase compared to IPL 2023. However, the number of sponsors and advertised categories surged by 26% and 63%, respectively. Jio's free streaming option has the potential to broaden viewership and brand awareness, although some experts believe it may shift ad spending towards other major events like the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Advertisers are now advised to diversify their strategies by incorporating digital advertising within the IPL ecosystem and leveraging social media trends. It's crucial to employ precise targeting and measure success beyond traditional TV metrics, focusing on website traffic and social media engagement.

What are your views about the emergence of CTV as an important medium for brands and advertisers?

The rise of CTV in India signals a significant shift in the advertising landscape, offering advertisers a potent combination of targeted reach, measurable outcomes, and innovative ad formats. As traditional TV viewership dwindles, CTV emerges as a cost-effective avenue for brands to connect with diverse audiences. Its integration with digital campaigns enables seamless coordination, while its ability to cater to regional preferences strengthens its position as a pivotal platform for advertisers. With tangible engagement metrics, CTV empowers brands to pivot strategies mid-campaign, maximizing impact and delivering greater value for their investment.

What are the aims and objectives behind the association with DHL Express for IPL 2024?

Our collaboration with DHL Express during IPL 2024 aimed to spotlight the partnership with the Mumbai Indians and enhance brand visibility through engaging and authentic content. We developed the #ThatsMyGame and #DilSeIndianSpiritSeMumbaiIndians campaigns, featuring dynamic videos, social media posts, and influencer collaborations. These campaigns highlighted the shared values of excellence and commitment between DHL and the Mumbai Indians. We wanted to collectively connect with the audience by reflecting the culture of the Mumbai Indians and DHL’s principles. We captured live event content for social media to ensure consistent and impactful engagement. The objective was to create fun, authentic content that resonated with fans and showcased the strengths of both DHL and the Mumbai Indians. The partnership focused on authenticity, engagement, and celebrating excellence, aligning with both DHL's and the Mumbai Indians' values.

What led to the ‘ThatsMyGame’ and "DilSeIndianSpiritSeMumbaiIndians" campaign? What were some key learnings during the making of the campaign?

The ‘ThatsMyGame’ campaign was inspired by an insight from last year’s DHL shoot. Rohit Sharma humorously remarked, "Mujhe dance wance mat karao. Hum cricketers hai. Let us do that," which sparked the idea. We realized that cricketers should stick to what they do best—playing cricket—and leave everything else to DHL Express. This message resonated strongly on social media, as fans appreciated the authenticity and straightforwardness of the communication. By aligning with the cricketers' true skills, we crafted a campaign that felt genuine and struck a chord with the audience. For the 'DilSeIndianSpiritSeMumbaiIndians' campaign, we wanted to capture the essence of the Mumbai Indians (MI) as a family that nurtures top talent for the Indian cricket team, featuring players like Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah. The campaign aimed to reflect the spirit of unity and excellence that defines MI. The tagline, "DilSeIndianSpiritSeMumbaiIndian," emphasized being Indian at heart and embodying the true spirit of Mumbai.

What are some projects in the pipeline?