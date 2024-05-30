JioCinema records reach of 2,600 Crore views during the 2024 season of TATA IPL

JioCinema’s reach grew by over 38 percent, concluding the season at over 62 Crores. The Connected TV audience expanded substantially as the 12 language feeds, 4K viewing, multi-cam views, and stadium like experience through AR/VR and 360-degree viewing led to average time spent touching 75 minutes from over 60 minutes last season. JioCinema opened the 2024 season with over 11.3 Crore viewers logged in on Day 1, a 51% increase compared to Day 1 of TATA IPL 2023. As JioCinema commenced their second season on digital, over 59 Crore video views were registered on the platform for the opening day of TATA IPL 2024 which led to 660 Crore minutes of watch-time. “We conclude the TATA IPL 2024 with a promise to continue to redefine the way sports is consumed in India,” said a Viacom18 Spokesperson. “The growth we are seeing year-on-year assures us that our viewer-centric presentation is engaged with and appreciated. We would also like to thank our partners, sponsors, and stakeholders who have shared our vision as we remain on course to make JioCinema the most sought-after platform.” This season, JioCinema took the opening match presentation with six leading consumer brands, Dream11, Charged by Thums Up, Parle Products, Britannia, Dalmia Cements, and HDFC Bank, debuting their TATA IPL campaigns within the first six overs of the opening game under the newly-introduced JioCinema Brand Spotlight. By the end of the season, JioCinema had a record 28 sponsors and over 1400 advertisers. JioCinema’s commitment to offer the best-in-class sports content will continue with the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Viewers can expect an enhanced viewing experience of the Olympics like never before, with thousands of hours of live and on demand action. Viacom18’s comprehensive coverage of Paris 2024 will include content around must-watch events for India fans, Indians to watch out for at the Olympics, greatest performances in Olympics history, unprecedented landmarks Indians can achieve at Paris 2024, and much more.