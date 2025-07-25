Donald Trump's "America First" AI push clashes with global tech supply chains

During a recent AI summit in Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump publicly addressed the manufacturing and hiring practices of American technology companies, specifically referencing their operations in India and China. He stated, "Under President Trump, those days are over," in connection with these practices.

These comments were made as the Trump administration introduced its AI Action Plan, a policy initiative designed to strengthen the United States' position in global AI development.

Speaking to an audience of tech executives and investors, Trump expressed concerns regarding what he termed "radical globalism" within Silicon Valley. He indicated that some U.S. tech firms have utilized American freedoms while establishing factories abroad and hiring international workers. "Many of our largest tech companies have reaped the blessings of American freedom while building their factories in China, hiring workers in India, and slashing profits in Ireland," he remarked, adding, "We need US technology companies to be all-in for America."

This is not the first instance Trump has commented on tech outsourcing to India. Earlier in May, he indicated that Apple could face tariffs if it continued iPhone production outside the U.S. In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, "I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone’s that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else. If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S. Thank your for your attention to this matter."

Trump's renewed focus on bringing tech jobs back to the U.S. coincides with the accelerating pace of global AI development. The administration's AI Action Plan outlines three primary objectives: fostering innovation, developing AI infrastructure, and maintaining American leadership in international AI diplomacy and security. The plan likens the current AI landscape to the space race, with the goal of achieving global technological dominance.

Characterizing the AI race as "one of the most important technological revolutions in the history of the world," Trump stated that the U.S. would ensure its interests are prioritized in this new era. "Our children will not live on a planet controlled by the algorithms of adversaries advancing values and interests contrary to our own," he said.