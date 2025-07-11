Apple's new COO Sabih Khan joins club of Indian-origin global tech leaders

Apple has announced the elevation of Sabih Khan as its new Chief Operating Officer. The move, effective July 8, 2025, places Khan, an Apple veteran of 30 years, at the operational helm, succeeding long-time COO Jeff Williams in what the company called a "long-planned succession".

Khan, who was born in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, and later raised in Singapore, joins the growing list of Indian-origin executives leading global powerhouses. His appointment reinforces Apple's strategy of relying on deep operational expertise to navigate a complex global supply and manufacturing landscape.

“Sabih is a brilliant strategist who has been one of the central architects of Apple’s supply chain,” said CEO Tim Cook in an official statement. “He has helped pioneer new technologies in advanced manufacturing, expanded our footprint in the U.S., and driven sustainability efforts that cut Apple’s carbon footprint by over 60%. But above all, Sabih leads with his heart and values.”

Khan holds dual bachelor’s degrees in Economics and Mechanical Engineering from Tufts University and a Master’s in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

He joined Apple in 1995 after working at GE Plastics and became SVP of Operations in 2019. His leadership has been especially praised for ensuring supply chain continuity during the pandemic, as well as his role in Apple's green manufacturing goals and responsiveness to global logistics challenges.

From managing procurement and planning to leading logistics and product fulfilment, Khan has been at the core of Apple’s ability to scale and innovate efficiently. His new role as COO comes at a time when Apple is doubling down on operational excellence and sustainability-led growth.

Khan now joins a remarkable club of Indian-origin CEOs and CXOs, many from modest towns across India, who are now at the forefront of global business leadership, from Sundar Pichai at Google to Satya Nadella at Microsoft.

