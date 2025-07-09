            

Apple names Indian-origin exec Sabih Khan as COO; to succeed Jeff Williams

Jeff Williams will continue reporting to CEO Tim Cook in the interim. He will also oversee the design team, Apple watch and health initiatives. Upon his retirement, the design team will directly report to Cook.

Apple names Indian-origin exec Sabih Khan as COO; to succeed Jeff Williams
Sabih Khan has been in charge of Apple’s global supply chain for the past six years, ensuring product quality and overseeing planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics, and product fulfillment functions, as well as Apple’s supplier responsibility programs.

Apple announced that its senior vice president - operations, Sabih Khan will take on the role of chief operating officer later this month. Khan will succeed Apple veteran Jeff Williams. Williams will continue reporting to CEO Tim Cook in the interim. He will also oversee the design team, Apple watch and health initiatives. Upon his retirement, the design team will directly report to Cook.

“Jeff and I have worked alongside each other for as long as I can remember, and Apple wouldn’t be what it is without him. He’s helped to create one of the most respected global supply chains in the world; launched Apple Watch and overseen its development; architected Apple’s health strategy; and led our world-class team of designers with great wisdom, heart, and dedication,” said Cook.

“I am and will always be beyond grateful for his numerous contributions to Apple over the years and his loyal friendship. Jeff’s true legacy can be seen in the amazing team he’s created and, while he’ll be greatly missed, he leaves the work of the future in incredible hands," he added.

During his career with Apple, Williams built out a supply chain that has supported Apple’s growth and customers around the world with expansion, including the United States, China, India, Japan, and across Southeast Asia. Williams played a key role in the introduction of iPod and iPhone programs.

On Khan's elevation, Cook said, “Sabih is a brilliant strategist who has been one of the central architects of Apple’s supply chain."

“While overseeing Apple’s supply chain, he has helped pioneer new technologies in advanced manufacturing, overseen the expansion of Apple’s manufacturing footprint in the United States, and helped ensure that Apple can be nimble in response to global challenges. He has advanced our ambitious efforts in environmental sustainability, helping reduce Apple’s carbon footprint by more than 60 percent. Above all, Sabih leads with his heart and his values, and I know he will make an exceptional chief operating officer,” he added.

Khan has been with Apple for three decades and joined the executive team as senior vice president of operations in 2019. He has been in charge of Apple's global supply chain for the past six years, ensuring product quality and overseeing planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics, and product fulfillment functions, as well as Apple's supplier responsibility programs that protect and educate workers at production facilities around the world.

“I have a deep love for Apple. Working with all of the amazing people at this company has been a privilege of a lifetime, and I can’t thank Tim enough for the opportunity, his inspirational leadership, and our friendship over the years,” said Williams.

“June marked my 27th anniversary with Apple, and my 40th in the industry. Beginning next year, I plan to spend more time with friends and family, including five grandchildren and counting. I’ve had the pleasure of working closely with Sabih for 27 years and I think he’s the most talented operations executive on the planet. I have tremendous confidence in Apple’s future under his leadership in this role,” he added.


