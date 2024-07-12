            
      • Home
      • how-it-works
      • dot-releases-draft-right-of-way-rules-for-public-consultation-36853

      DoT releases draft 'Right of Way' rules for public consultation

      The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has released the draft Right of Way (RoW) rules under the Telecommunications Act 2023. This aims to streamline procedures and ensure efficient deployment of telecommunication infrastructure.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 12, 2024 9:11 AM
      DoT releases draft 'Right of Way' rules for public consultation
      DoT has invited feedback within 30 days, from stakeholders including telecommunication companies, property owners, and the general public, to ensure inclusivity and transparency in finalising the RoW rules. (Image: Unsplash)

      The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has unveiled the draft Right of Way (RoW) rules under the Telecommunications Act 2023 for public consultation. It has invited feedback within 30 days, from stakeholders including telecommunication companies, property owners, and the general public, to ensure inclusivity and transparency in finalising the RoW rules.

      The draft comprise seven comprehensive chapters outlining detailed guidelines for both overground and underground telecommunication networks, covering aspects from application processes to maintenance protocols.

      The draft defines the applicability of the rules to both public and private properties, outlining specific procedures for establishing telecommunication networks. It emphasises adherence to safety standards and regulatory approvals throughout the network establishment and maintenance phases, ensuring structural integrity and public safety.

      The draft requires facility providers to submit detailed applications through a designated online portal for RoW in public properties, including technical designs, safety certifications, and mitigation plans for public inconvenience. Tailors regulations for underground infrastructure, focusing on minimising environmental impact and operational disruptions during installation and maintenance.

      Specifies post-RoW obligations for facility providers, including compliance with permission conditions, ongoing public safety measures, and real-time information sharing on network status. It also mandates mutual consent agreements for deploying networks on private properties, detailing terms for entry, compensation for property use, and responsibilities for damage restoration.

      Further, the draft introduces provisions for open access to common ducts and cable corridors under notified infrastructure projects, ensuring non-discriminatory access and cost recovery principles are followed.


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 12, 2024 9:11 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      JioCinema to showcase the most comprehensive Olympics coverage ever for Paris 2024

      JioCinema to showcase the most comprehensive Olympics coverage ever for Paris 2024

      How it Works

      MIB meets stakeholders on regulating UGC on social media under broadcast services bill

      MIB meets stakeholders on regulating UGC on social media under broadcast services bill

      How it Works

      TRAI releases consultation paper on framework for providing telecom service through authorisation

      TRAI releases consultation paper on framework for providing telecom service through authorisation

      How it Works

      After change in eligibility criteria, TRAI invites applications for posts

      After change in eligibility criteria, TRAI invites applications for posts

      How it Works

      PC recovery continues as market grows 3 percent in the Q2: IDC Report

      PC recovery continues as market grows 3 percent in the Q2: IDC Report

      How it Works

      Patanjali Ayurved to deposit Rs 50 lakh for flouting Bombay HC order

      Patanjali Ayurved to deposit Rs 50 lakh for flouting Bombay HC order

      How it Works

      Tata Motors announces milestone with over 20 lakh SUVs on Indian roads

      Tata Motors announces milestone with over 20 lakh SUVs on Indian roads