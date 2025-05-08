'Advertising market is quite healthy for us': Disney CFO Hugh Johnston

ADVERTISEMENT
The Walt Disney Company, which announced its second quarter for 2025, is bullish on its advertising revenue.
According to Hugh Johnston, Chief Financial Officer at Walt Disney Company, "Right now the advertising market is quite healthy for us. Live sports, as you know, is doing extremely well. And you see that in the ESPN numbers where advertising for the quarter was up over 20%".
During the Q2 earnings, ESPN witnessed growth in advertising, driven by CFP and NFL games.
Johnston anticipated robust demand for advertising, registering a 3% growth in the current calendar year.
"Overall, advertisers are certainly demanding what we can offer," he added.
Disney CEO Bob Iger has announced the launch of ESPN's new direct-to-consumer product offering. However, the name and the pricing strategies will be announced soon.
"The plan would be to basically be somewhat agnostic from a subscriber perspective," to preserve the multichannel ecosystem, Iger said.
Further, the CEO said that the media company will continue to give consumers of both Disney+ and Hulu the taste of live sports on those service.
Iger also announced the seventh Disney Theme park, which will open in Abu Dhabi this year.
"As part of our new strategic partnership with the Morale Group of Abu Dhabi, Disney will oversee design, license our IP, and provide operational expertise while Morale will provide the capital, construction resources, and operational oversight," Iger said.
Talking about the schedules of upcoming theatrical releases, Iger said, "Lilo & Stitch, Pixar’s Elio will be released in June, Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps in July, Freakier Friday in August, Zootopia 2 in November, and Avatar: Fire and Ash in December".
Disney exceeded analyst expectations, reporting an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 compared to the forecasted $1.21.
Iger has revised full-year EPS guidance upward to $5.75.