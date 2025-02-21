FCB Kinnect wins full-funnel creative mandate for Prega News

Prega News, the pregnancy detection brand from Mankind Pharma, has appointed FCB Kinnect as its Full-Funnel Creative Agency on Record after a rigorous pitch process. The agency will oversee end-to-end brand communication, spanning creative, digital, influencer marketing, production, and SEO. As the brand expands into expert pregnancy care solutions, its partnership with FCB Kinnect aims to further solidify its position as the go-to choice for millions of women on their journey to motherhood.

Leveraging its integrated approach, FCB Kinnect, alongside its sister agency FCB/SIX India, will develop idea-driven, culturally relevant campaigns to strengthen Prega News’ brand affinity and drive business growth.

Joy Chatterjee, Vice President, Sales & Marketing of Mankind's Consumer Business Unit, expressed: “We are excited to welcome FCB Kinnect as our integrated marketing partner for PregaNews, the No. 1 brand in the pregnancy detection category. Their expertise in both mainline and digital marketing will help us craft impactful, consumer-centric campaigns that resonate deeply with our audience. We are confident that their strategic approach and creative excellence will further strengthen our brand positioning and take PregaNews to even greater heights. We look forward to a successful and collaborative journey ahead.”