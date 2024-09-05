Festive season fuels e-commerce boom: Meesho enables over 8 lakh jobs

Ahead of the festive season, Meesho has announced the enablement of ~8.5 lakh seasonal job opportunities within its seller and logistics network, with more than 60% of these coming from tier 3 and tier 4 regions. This represents a ~70% increase in seasonal jobs compared to last year.

This year, Meesho’s sellers have hired 5 lakh seasonal workers as part of their requirements for the festive season. They are providing short and comprehensive training sessions to equip them in various capacities, including, sorting, manufacturing, and packaging. Moreover, sellers have also undertaken additional preparations, such as introducing new products and venturing into new categories, curating festive collections, and conducting inventory checks to fulfil increased customer demands.

Meesho continues to work with prominent third-party logistics (3PL) providers including Delhivery, Ecom Express, Shadowfax, and Xpressbees, among others. These logistics partnerships along with Valmo have helped generate ~3.5 lakh seasonal job opportunities. The roles will largely involve first-mile, middle-mile, and delivery associates, responsible for duties such as picking, sorting, loading, unloading, and handling returns.

Commenting on this, Sourabh Pandey, CXO, Fulfilment and Experience, Meesho said “Meesho has played a key role in the growth of small businesses and local manufacturers. This festive season, we are particularly thrilled to have enabled 8.5 lakh seasonal jobs, especially in tier-3 and beyond cities. Empowering SMBs, local manufacturers and logistics providers to scale their business is resulting in meaningful economic opportunities that is driving financial inclusion in these regions. As we approach the festive season, a peak time for our sellers, logistics partners, and customers, our aim is to make a significant impact by ensuring e-commerce is accessible and inclusive for all. And, these efforts reflect our commitment to that vision.”