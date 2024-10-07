AI, Q-comm, micro-Influencers, regional language content fueling festive shopping: Meta

E-commerce is on the rise while Quick Commerce is expanding into new categories with one in four electronics buyers and one in three personal care buyers purchasing via Quick Commerce, reveals a Meta report.

Meta has unveiled findings from its study conducted in September by consumer insights platform GWI on prevailing festive trends.

As per the report, over half of this year’s festive season shoppers expect to shop more through e-commerce platforms.

Talking about the report, Arun Srinivas, Director and Head, Ads Business (India), Meta, said, “The study clearly shows that festive shopping trends in India are undergoing a dramatic shift with AI, adoption of quick-commerce, rise of micro influencers and prevalence of regional language content playing a leading role in influencing festive purchases. On our platforms specifically, we are seeing strong adoption of all our key products this festive season, from AI powered ad formats to business messaging and Reels.”

The study by Meta also indicates that micro influencers with 10k to 100k followers are just as influential in driving festive purchases as macro influencers with 100k to 1 million followers. Among the shoppers who rely on influencers to discover brands, deals and sales events during the festive season, 40 per cent consumers are influenced by micro-influencers, 39 per cent by macro-influencers and 23 per cent by nano-influencers (less than 10K followers), revealed the study.

Additionally, regional language ads drive engagement during festive sales as over three in four consumers say it’s important for them to see advertising in their local language during festive shopping.