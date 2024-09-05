            
      • Home
      • how-it-works
      • rs-580-bn-boom-indian-digital-ad-spending-set-to-surge-15-9-this-festive-season-41419

      Rs 580 bn boom: Indian digital ad spending set to surge 15.9% this festive season

      72% of young Indian e-commerce shoppers basing their purchase decisions on personalised recommendations, as per the report.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 5, 2024 9:55 AM
      Rs 580 bn boom: Indian digital ad spending set to surge 15.9% this festive season
      81% of primary decision-makers during this period are women, highlighting the importance of female-centric marketing.(Representational image via Unsplash)

      VDO.AI in partnership with MoEngage has launched the Indian Festive Report 2024: Festival of Opportunities. This report is the culmination of extensive primary research conducted with over 1,000 Indian shoppers, offering brands invaluable insights to optimise their festive campaigns for maximum impact.

      With digital ad spending in India set to increase by 15.9%, reaching ₹580 billion in 2024, the timing is perfect for brands to leverage data-driven, personalised campaigns that resonate deeply with the festive spirit.

      81% of primary decision-makers during this period are women, highlighting the importance of female-centric marketing. Additionally, the wedding industry is projected to exceed ₹4,25,000 crore in spending, offering brands a substantial opportunity to align their offerings with the festive wedding season. Furthermore, with 63.8% of consumers preferring to research and explore festive shopping options via mobile devices, the report emphasises the necessity of mobile-optimised campaigns to effectively reach this audience.

      Amitt Sharma, CEO of VDO.AI, commented, “As we step into the dynamic Indian festive season, the digital advertising landscape is poised for remarkable growth, with a 15.9% projected increase in 2024. This surge, fuelled by rising internet penetration and evolving consumer engagement, highlights the necessity for innovative, personalised strategies. Our report serves as a crucial guide for brands looking to create standout campaigns amidst the festive buzz.”

      Venkat Thangi, Marketing Director at MoEngage, added, “In today’s phygital world, delivering seamless omnichannel experiences is essential. Personalisation is no longer optional — 71% of consumers expect tailored interactions. With 72% of young Indian E-commerce shoppers basing their purchase decisions on personalised recommendations, brands must integrate and individualise experiences across all channels to thrive in the festive market.”


      Tags
      First Published on Sep 5, 2024 9:55 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      Unpredictable monsoon derails auto retail: PV sales plunge 4.53% YoY

      Unpredictable monsoon derails auto retail: PV sales plunge 4.53% YoY

      How it Works

      Festive season fuels e-commerce boom: Meesho enables over 8 lakh jobs

      Festive season fuels e-commerce boom: Meesho enables over 8 lakh jobs

      How it Works

      APEDA to promote alcoholic beverage exports as part of ‘Make in India’ initiative

      APEDA to promote alcoholic beverage exports as part of ‘Make in India’ initiative

      How it Works

      AIDCF criticises Prasar Bharati for onboarding private TV channels for its OTT; writes to MIB

      AIDCF criticises Prasar Bharati for onboarding private TV channels for its OTT; writes to MIB

      How it Works

      What Gen Z wants: 4 Workplace Expectations Redefining the Modern Office

      What Gen Z wants: 4 Workplace Expectations Redefining the Modern Office

      How it Works

      Martech tools enable sustainable, profitable business models, says Neelima Burra of Luminous Power Technologies

      Martech tools enable sustainable, profitable business models, says Neelima Burra of Luminous Power Technologies

      How it Works

      Unplugging Down Under: Working professionals react to Australia’s new law

      Unplugging Down Under: Working professionals react to Australia’s new law