Former Intel CEO launches AI venture focused on human values

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Intel, Pat Gelsinger, has unveiled his next business venture. After working for more tha 40-years at the semiconductor giant, Gelsinger will be working at business, ensuring that artificial intelligence serves the betterment of humanity.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Gelsinger has launched Flourishing AI, or FAI, in collaboration with "faith tech" company called Gloo. The new venture will test how well AI models aligns with certain human values.

The FAI benchmark is based on The Global Flourishing Study to measure human well-being around the world.

According to the report, Gloo has adapted six core categories from the study--Character and Virtue, Close Social Relationships, Happiness and Life Satisfaction, Meaning and Purpose, Mental and Physical Health, Financial and Material Stability. Gloo added 'Faith and Spirituality' as well to test the large language models (LLMs).

Gelsinger, in an interview with The New Stack said, he lived at the intersection of faith tech his entire life.

Last year, in December, Gelsinger was forced out less than four years after taking the helm of Intel. The board asked Gelsinger that he could either retire or be removed, and he chose to step down, as per Reuters report.

Gelsinger in 2021 inherited a company rife with challenges that he compounded. Under his leadership, he announced his turnaround plan when the company was witnessing troubled years due to bad decisions taken regarding manufacturing operations. Besides, Gelsinger failed to field an effective AI chip challenger to Nvidia.