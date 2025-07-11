Mercedes-Benz India records sales of 4238 units, driven by Core and Top-End luxury vehicles

ADVERTISEMENT
Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz kick-started the fiscal 25-26 by retailing 4,238 new Mercedes-Benz cars in the April-June 2025 period, growing by 10 percent. The best-ever sales performance in Q1 FY 25-26 was achieved with robust demand for Core and Top-End Luxury vehicles.
Top-End Luxury segment sales grew by 20 percent with strong demand for the S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach Night Series, G 580 with EQ Technology, EQS SUV and AMG G 63.
AMG G 63 ‘Collector’s Edition’ witnessed an overwhelming response from G- Class aficionados, the recently launched AMG GT 63 PRO is already sold out for the remaining year, stated the company in its statement.
The Core segment that comprises C-Class, E-Class LWB sedans, the GLC and GLE SUVs continued its strong performance with 60 percent contribution to the overall sales volumes of Mercedes-Benz, growing by 10 percent in Q1 FY 25-26.
Mercedes-Benz ‘Entry Luxury’ portfolio offers product with high substance in respective segments, having higher value proposition for luxury customers, highlighted the company in its statement.
In Q1 FY 25-26, Mercedes-Benz ‘Entry Luxury Segment’ marginally declined.
Mercedes-Benz BEV portfolio grew by 157 percent in Q1 FY 25-26, with an increased penetration of eight percent to total sales, and with increased customer deliveries for EQS 450 SUV.
The BEV growth was primarily driven by the ‘Top-End Luxury’ spectrum, with highest ever demand for the EQS SUV, EQS Maybach Night Series and the stunning G 580 SUV with EQ Technology, further added the company in its statement.
