            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • mercedes-benz-india-records-sales-of-4238-units-with-demand-driven-by-core-and-top-end-luxury-vehicles-74115

Mercedes-Benz India records sales of 4238 units, driven by Core and Top-End luxury vehicles

Top-End Luxury segment sales grew by 20 percent with strong demand for the S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach Night Series, G 580 with EQ Technology, EQS SUV and iconic AMG G 63.

By  Storyboard18Jul 11, 2025 5:43 PM
Mercedes-Benz India records sales of 4238 units, driven by Core and Top-End luxury vehicles
The Core segment that comprises C-Class, E-Class LWB sedans, the GLC and GLE SUVs continued its strong performance with 60 percent contribution to the overall sales volumes of Mercedes-Benz, growing by 10 percent in Q1 FY 25-26.

Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz kick-started the fiscal 25-26 by retailing 4,238 new Mercedes-Benz cars in the April-June 2025 period, growing by 10 percent. The best-ever sales performance in Q1 FY 25-26 was achieved with robust demand for Core and Top-End Luxury vehicles.

Top-End Luxury segment sales grew by 20 percent with strong demand for the S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach Night Series, G 580 with EQ Technology, EQS SUV and AMG G 63.

AMG G 63 ‘Collector’s Edition’ witnessed an overwhelming response from G- Class aficionados, the recently launched AMG GT 63 PRO is already sold out for the remaining year, stated the company in its statement.

The Core segment that comprises C-Class, E-Class LWB sedans, the GLC and GLE SUVs continued its strong performance with 60 percent contribution to the overall sales volumes of Mercedes-Benz, growing by 10 percent in Q1 FY 25-26.

Mercedes-Benz ‘Entry Luxury’ portfolio offers product with high substance in respective segments, having higher value proposition for luxury customers, highlighted the company in its statement.

In Q1 FY 25-26, Mercedes-Benz ‘Entry Luxury Segment’ marginally declined.

Mercedes-Benz BEV portfolio grew by 157 percent in Q1 FY 25-26, with an increased penetration of eight percent to total sales, and with increased customer deliveries for EQS 450 SUV.

The BEV growth was primarily driven by the ‘Top-End Luxury’ spectrum, with highest ever demand for the EQS SUV, EQS Maybach Night Series and the stunning G 580 SUV with EQ Technology, further added the company in its statement.


Tags
First Published on Jul 11, 2025 5:41 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

After sandal row, Prada looks to collaborate with Indian footwear artisans

After sandal row, Prada looks to collaborate with Indian footwear artisans

Watch Listen

From viral to vulnerable: Indian content creators speak out on hate on different platforms

From viral to vulnerable: Indian content creators speak out on hate on different platforms

Brand Marketing

PVR INOX partners with DAZN to bring FIFA Club World Cup final to big screen

PVR INOX partners with DAZN to bring FIFA Club World Cup final to big screen

Brand Marketing

From a Garage in Indore to Harvard: MS Dhoni-endorsed incense brand becomes Harvard case study

From a Garage in Indore to Harvard: MS Dhoni-endorsed incense brand becomes Harvard case study

Brand Marketing

Relief for PVR, BookMyShow as Bombay HC allows convenience fees on online movie tickets

Relief for PVR, BookMyShow as Bombay HC allows convenience fees on online movie tickets

Brand Makers

Flipkart's quick commerce platform now offers smartphone exchange service in 40 minutes

Flipkart's quick commerce platform now offers smartphone exchange service in 40 minutes

How it Works

Nestle offices in France searched by authorities amid bottled water probe

Nestle offices in France searched by authorities amid bottled water probe