            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • pidilite-industries-cbo-construction-chemicals-salil-dalal-steps-down-from-his-position-74037

Pidilite Industries' CBO - Construction Chemicals Salil Dalal steps down

Salil Dalal's last working day is on August 22, 2025.

By  Storyboard18Jul 11, 2025 12:09 PM
Pidilite Industries' CBO - Construction Chemicals Salil Dalal steps down
Before taking the helm of the construction chemicals business, Salil Dalal served as the CBO for Fevicol.

Salil Dalal, who led Pidilite Industries as chief business officer - construction chemicals, has tendered his resignation in order to pursue new opportunities outside the organisation. His last working day is on August 22, 2025.

Since joining Pidilite in 2012, he has led and developed multiple key businesses and channels. Before taking the helm of the construction chemicals business, he served as the CBO for Fevicol. He also led the emerging India Business, where he was responsible for driving growth of all of consumer and bazaar products in small towns with populations below 2 lakh and rural markets.

In his stint as president of sales and marketing for Fevicol, Dalal strengthened the brand through successful digital campaigns, innovation pipeline, and developed initiatives for market share gain. Dalal began his journey in Pidilite as the president sales and marketing for Pidilite’s Rurban business, and tripled the sales and distribution reach of the business in 3 years.

Before joining Pidilite, he spent a decade at Asian Paints, working in Sales, IT, Marketing, and Services. He has also held stints at Future Group and Nokia.

Dalal is a B.Tech graduate in mechanical engineering from Banaras Hindu University and holds an MMS from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS).


Tags
First Published on Jul 11, 2025 12:09 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Laura Spinney: Proto is a tale out of linguistics, archaeology and genetics

Laura Spinney: Proto is a tale out of linguistics, archaeology and genetics

Brand Makers

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary decodes Steve Jobs' 80:20 signal to noise ratio

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary decodes Steve Jobs' 80:20 signal to noise ratio

Brand Makers

Outgoing HUL CEO Rohit Jawa on exit: ‘Unilever has been my home for 37 years’

Outgoing HUL CEO Rohit Jawa on exit: ‘Unilever has been my home for 37 years’

Brand Makers

HUL CFO Ritesh Tiwari likely to take up global role

HUL CFO Ritesh Tiwari likely to take up global role

Brand Makers

Kia India appoints Atul Sood as SVP – Sales & Marketing

Kia India appoints Atul Sood as SVP – Sales & Marketing

Brand Makers

From Madurai to Moradabad! Small-town India connection powering global tech giants

From Madurai to Moradabad! Small-town India connection powering global tech giants

Brand Makers

Flipkart's quick commerce platform now offers smartphone exchange service in 40 minutes

Flipkart's quick commerce platform now offers smartphone exchange service in 40 minutes