Pidilite Industries' CBO - Construction Chemicals Salil Dalal steps down

Salil Dalal, who led Pidilite Industries as chief business officer - construction chemicals, has tendered his resignation in order to pursue new opportunities outside the organisation. His last working day is on August 22, 2025.
Since joining Pidilite in 2012, he has led and developed multiple key businesses and channels. Before taking the helm of the construction chemicals business, he served as the CBO for Fevicol. He also led the emerging India Business, where he was responsible for driving growth of all of consumer and bazaar products in small towns with populations below 2 lakh and rural markets.
In his stint as president of sales and marketing for Fevicol, Dalal strengthened the brand through successful digital campaigns, innovation pipeline, and developed initiatives for market share gain. Dalal began his journey in Pidilite as the president sales and marketing for Pidilite’s Rurban business, and tripled the sales and distribution reach of the business in 3 years.
Before joining Pidilite, he spent a decade at Asian Paints, working in Sales, IT, Marketing, and Services. He has also held stints at Future Group and Nokia.
Dalal is a B.Tech graduate in mechanical engineering from Banaras Hindu University and holds an MMS from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS).