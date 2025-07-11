Yuvraj Singh’s fundraiser highlights: Rishabh Pant’s top bid and Kohli’s beard banter

ADVERTISEMENT
Former Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh hosted a memorable ‘YouWeCan’ charity gala in London on July 8, uniting legends from the world of sports for a noble cause.
Held just ahead of the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Lord’s, the evening brought together an illustrious lineup—including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Kevin Pietersen, Brian Lara, Darren Gough, and the entire Indian squad with their support staff.
Founded by Yuvraj after his own battle with cancer, the YouWeCan Foundation is committed to early cancer detection, financial aid for patients, educational support for survivors, and driving social reform. The London fundraiser raised an impressive £1 million for cancer patients, with Rishabh Pant placing the highest bid of the night at £17,000 during a spirited charity auction.
Cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to share his admiration: “Standing with @YUVSTRONG12 last night in support of @YOUWECAN's incredible work felt deeply meaningful. You’ve turned your personal battle into a mission to help others win theirs. That takes heart. Always with you, my friend.”
Kevin Pietersen, ever the entertainer, recalled their cricketing rivalry—referring to Yuvraj as a “pie-chucker”—but turned sentimental when reflecting on their friendship. “When he was recovering, I visited him at home. He’s a beautiful human being,” Pietersen said.
Among the attendees were India’s captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant, and head coach Gautam Gambhir, all of whom voiced strong support for Yuvraj’s initiative. Yuvraj, in turn, lauded Gill’s remarkable leadership and performance during India’s dramatic comeback at Edgbaston in the second Test. Gill scored a phenomenal 269 in the first innings and 161 in the second, steering India to a series-leveling victory after a tough match at Headingley.
Later in the evening, Virat Kohli made a late but warmly welcomed appearance. Now a London resident, Kohli was greeted with nostalgia and cheer. Taking the stage, he playfully quipped, “India misses you.”
Stroking his chin with a grin, he added, “I just coloured my beard two days ago… when you start doing that every four days, it’s time.”
The event was more than just a gathering of cricketing greats—it was a celebration of resilience, camaraderie, and a shared commitment to fighting cancer.