Nestle offices in France searched by authorities amid bottled water probe

By  Storyboard18Jul 11, 2025 9:57 AM
Nestle is under judicial investigation by a Paris court for allegedly using unauthorized filtration systems in the production of its mineral water brands, including Perrier and Contrex.

Swiss food and beverage giant Nestle confirmed on Thursday that its offices in France were searched by French authorities in connection with an ongoing investigation into its bottled mineral water operations, reports Reuters.

The search was conducted by the Directorate General for Competition Policy, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF), according to reports by Radio France.

"We continue to cooperate fully with the authorities as we have always done," a Nestle spokesperson said in a statement, the report added.

The probe was launched earlier this year following accusations from consumer advocacy group Foodwatch. The organization claimed that Nestle Waters had been deploying illegal microfiltration techniques to hide the presence of bacteria and pesticide residues in its bottled water - a practice that would violate French regulations governing natural mineral water.

Nestle Waters France previously responded to the claims in February, stating that microfiltration had been an industry-standard method for years, intended to maintain product safety while preserving the water's natural mineral content.

The DGCCRF has not yet commented on the developments, the report added.


First Published on Jul 11, 2025 9:57 AM

