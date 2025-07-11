            
Radhika Yadav's music video link emerges in tennis player's fatal shooting in Gurugram

Promising tennis player, Radhika Yadav was fatally shot by her father Deepak Yadav at their Gurugram residence on July 10. Deepak was reportedly unhappy with her running the academy and also demanded his daughter remove the music video from her social media accounts.

By  Storyboard18Jul 11, 2025 1:44 PM
The father had objected Radhika Yadav's role in the video and had reportedly asked her to remove it from her social media platforms. (Image source: YouTube video featuring Radhika Yadav)

The shocking murder of 25-year-old tennis player Radhika Yadav by her father, Deepak Yadav, in Gurugram took a disturbing turn as police disclosed her appearance in a music video significantly escalated family tensions prior to the killing.

According to media reports, the incident occurred around 10.30 am in the kitchen of their Sector 57 residence while Radhika was preparing food.

While financial independence and disagreements over managing the academy had long been sources of friction, it is now questioned that her appearance in a music video may have further strained relations at home.

The video in question is Karwaan, a song by independent artist INAAM, produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and released under the LLF Records label about a year ago. According to sources close to the investigation cited by NDTV, the father had objected to her role in the video and had reportedly asked her to remove it from her social media platforms.

As per sources quoted by PTI, father, Deepak Yadav, admitted that he fired at Radhika because he faced frequent taunts about relying on her earnings. However, police said the main issue between the father and daughter was the tennis academy managed by Radhika. “Radhika used to run a tennis academy, and her father was not happy with it,” agency quoted Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Singh as saying.

The final confrontation occurred on Thursday morning when Deepak allegedly shot his daughter three times. Radhika's uncle Kuldeep Yadav heard the gunshots from the ground floor residence and discovered the horrifying scene.


First Published on Jul 11, 2025 1:42 PM

