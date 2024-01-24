Frodoh announces partnership with Lenskart to target CTV homes in Ahmedabad

Anupam Tripathi, General Manager, Marketing, Lenskart said, "Our collaboration with Frodoh World for this compelling Connected TV campaign has proven to be a game-changer. The outreach and engagement with over 550,000 CTV households in Ahmedabad have not only elevated brand awareness but also translated into a substantial 15-18% increase in store walk- ins. We strategically chose a media mix incorporating traditional TV, Connected TV, and hyperlocalized targeting, coupled with personalized regional language content believing that a comprehensive approach is vital for campaign success. We look forward to further leveraging the power of innovative advertising solutions in our future campaigns, maintaining our commitment to a diversified media strategy"

Niti Kumar, COO, Starcom India said, “We are proud to have successfully executed our Connected TV campaign across top OTT platforms and regional prime-time broadcasts. The strategic partnership between Frodoh World and Lenskart, enabled by Starcom India, highlights the robust capabilities of Connected TV and underscores its potential for impactful advertising. We now look forward to driving such innovations for our clients in the future.” Speaking on the success of the campaign, Russhabh R Thakkar, Founder and CEO, Frodoh World said, "The power and potential of CTV can only be harnessed and this campaigns success is a testament to this. Personalised ad formats make way for engagement and long-term recall and with this campaign for Lenskart we have been able to deliver ROI beyond expectations. We are certain that this campaign for Starcom and Lenskart is a kickstart to a long-term relationship.”