FSSAI invites senior government officials for Director-level post on deputation

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), India’s apex food regulatory body has invited applications for the post of Director (Pay Level-13) on a deputation basis. The position, classified as Group ‘A’, will be filled from among senior officers currently serving in the Central or State governments, Union Territories, government universities, PSUs, or recognized autonomous institutions.

As per the official circular, FSSAI is seeking to strengthen its leadership cadre by inducting experienced officers through foreign service terms for an initial period of one year, extendable depending on performance and availability of vacancies.

The application process begins on July 26, 2025, and will close on August 8, 2025, with only online submissions through the FSSAI careers portal being accepted.

Eligible candidates must already be serving in equivalent posts or possess at least five years of experience in the feeder grade. However, departmental officers currently in line for promotion within FSSAI will not be considered for deputation.

The maximum permissible age for applicants is 56 years as on the closing date for online submissions.

The selection process requires the submission of hard copy of the application, duly certified by the employer and accompanied by supporting documents, including vigilance clearance, integrity certificate, penalty history, APARs for the past five years, and an experience certificate by August 22, 2025. Incomplete applications or those not routed through proper official channels will be rejected.

The post offers a consolidated salary in Pay Level 13 (Rs 1,23,100 – Rs 2,15,900) as per the 7th Central Pay Commission, and will adhere to standard deputation rules as defined by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). For candidates from bodies following the Industrial Dearness Allowance (IDA) pay structure, FSSAI has issued a separate IDA-CDA equivalency chart to clarify eligibility.