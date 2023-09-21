Fun facts about 007, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig's swimsuit

In the final regional round for the West Zone of the Brand Blitz Quiz, quizmaster Sai Ganesh was joined by Roshan Abbas, actor and partner - The Glitch.

An image of Daniel Craig who played James Bond in the 2012 film Skyfall was showcased where he was seen emerging in swimming trunks from the sea.

Ganesh posed a question to the panelists on ‘Who or what led to the popularity of these swimsuits?’ One of the panellists answered ‘Casino Royale’.

Casino Royale (2006) is another 007 movie where Daniel Craig played the iconic role.

Sharing fun facts on the subject, Abbas spoke of his obsession with James Bond. He mentioned that in Skyfall (2012), there is a $45 million endorsement which lasted for three to four seconds.

Daniel Craig who portrayed the character did not endorse a car or a watch, but was seen taking a sip of Heineken beer. “He never had a beer, and this is the only time he had a beer,” added Abbas.

The pair of swimming trunks donned by Craig in Skyfall, got sold in a minute, shared Ganesh. Skyfall was a tribute to Dr. No (1962), another 007 film, where actor Ursula Andress was seen coming out of the ocean.

Further carrying ahead the fun facts, one of the panellists shared that before the release of GoldenEye (1995), a film part of the Bond series, the watches worn by James Bond had been a huge phenomenal 'thing.' So, up until Golden Eye, Bond did not sport just one watch brand but was seen sporting many brands including the likes of Rolex among others.

But, from Golden Eye, Pierce Brosnan, who portrayed Bond then was seen wearing only an Omega Seamaster professional, where the brand had tied up with the film. This feature skyrocketed sales of the watch brand and the professional bond between the actor and the brand continues till date.