            
      • Home
      • how-it-works
      • global-tv-shipments-grew-3-yoy-in-q2-cy24-to-reach-56-million-units-41217

      Global TV shipments grew 3% YoY in Q2 CY24 to reach 56 million units

      Premium TV shipments surged 45% YoY on continued growth in Mini LED LCD TVs, says Counterpoint Research. Samsung maintained its market lead, followed by TCL, Hisense and LG.

      By  Akanksha NagarSep 3, 2024 2:09 PM
      Global TV shipments grew 3% YoY in Q2 CY24 to reach 56 million units
      Global TV shipments halt shipment declines after four quarters of decline, says Counterpoint Research.

      After four consecutive quarters of decline, global TV shipments grew 3% year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 2024 to reach 56 million units, according to the latest Global TV Tracker report jointly published by Counterpoint Research and DSCC.

      Premium TV shipments surged 45% YoY on continued growth in Mini LED LCD TVs. OLED TV shipments saw YoY growth, but their overall market share remained low.

      Regionally, the European market saw a 13% growth, benefiting from the pre-Olympics demand, while China’s market continued to struggle due to saturation.

      In terms of brands, Samsung maintained its market lead with a reduced share of 15%, narrowing the gap with the second spot. The intense rivalry between Hisense and TCL for the second spot saw TCL reclaiming the position by a slim margin.

      LG, ranked fourth, recorded an 8% increase in shipments YoY, bolstered by strong performance in the European market.

      In terms of price categories, Q2 market growth was driven by a 45% YoY increase in premium TV shipments, with most major brands except Sony showing strong gains.

      Chinese brands Hisense and TCL led the growth, while Samsung saw only modest growth and its market share in the segment fell below 40% for the first time. In response, Samsung is reinforcing its position in the premium TV market by expanding its OLED lineup.

      Recently, the brand launched 42-inch and 48-inch OLED TVs featuring LG Display’s WOLED panels, following last year's launch of the 83-inch model.

      Mini LED LCD TV shipments in the premium segment surged by 69% YoY, surpassing OLED shipments for the first time. This growth was driven by Chinese manufacturers’ strategic focus on Mini LED over OLED. Although OLED TV shipments grew by 21% YoY, signaling a return to growth, their overall market share remained limited.

      Shipments of below-40-inch TVs declined by 7% YoY, while those of over 40 inches saw growth. The over-80-inch category saw 29% YoY growth. DSCC Senior Director Calvin Lea said, “Given the global economic downturn, the competitive pricing of 50-inch and larger Mini LED LCD TVs in the premium market is expected to sustain their growth trajectory for the foreseeable future.”

      Counterpoint Research Associate Director Sujeong Lim said, “The rebound in the TV market in Q2 was anticipated against the backdrop of approaching Olympics in Paris. While Europe showed significant growth, Asian markets excluding China and Japan, and Latin America also performed better than expected."


      Tags
      First Published on Sep 3, 2024 12:08 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Digital

      Over 80% of Gen Z getting upskilled to secure new job opportunities: Simplilearn

      Over 80% of Gen Z getting upskilled to secure new job opportunities: Simplilearn

      Digital

      IC 814 web series row: 'Updated opening disclaimer with real, code names of hijackers', Netflix says

      IC 814 web series row: 'Updated opening disclaimer with real, code names of hijackers', Netflix says

      Advertising

      Influencers likely to take a pie from State governments’ traditional media budget

      Influencers likely to take a pie from State governments’ traditional media budget

      Digital

      Shipping charges, delivery time, high prices- top pain points for online shoppers

      Shipping charges, delivery time, high prices- top pain points for online shoppers

      Digital

      SEBI regulates policy around social media influencers in India

      SEBI regulates policy around social media influencers in India

      Digital

      Flipkart opens two new fulfillment centres in UP's Unnao, Varanasi

      Flipkart opens two new fulfillment centres in UP's Unnao, Varanasi

      Brand Marketing

      Implement UP like Social Media Policy in Maharashtra, other states: Influencers

      Implement UP like Social Media Policy in Maharashtra, other states: Influencers