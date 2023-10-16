Government urges YouTube to add disclaimers on channels spreading fake news

The government has reportedly urged YouTube to include disclaimers on channels suspected of disseminating fake news.

As per a BS report, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a memorandum to various digital platforms in an effort to combat online ‘misinformation’ in anticipation of the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

The letter, accessed by Business Standard, has asked all significant social media intermediaries (SSMIs) to submit an action taken note on dispelling ‘fake’ news and unlawful content within 10 days.

The notice has also been sent to other platforms such as i-Meta, X Dailyhunt, ShareChat and others.

“YouTube should have an appropriate policy to take legal action on ‘fake’ news channels and it is advisable to put a disclaimer/ticker ‘news not verified’,” said the memorandum.

In a bid to put together a more robust legal framework to address misinformation, as well as defamatory and obscene content prevalent on social media platforms, the government is also considering a series of recommendations.