90% of Indians approve of AI, 86% see real-life benefits, reveals KPMG Report

The Artificial intelligence (AI) industry is rapidly transforming various sectors globally, from healthcare and finance to education and entertainment. As AI technologies become more integrated into daily life, understanding public trust and attitudes towards these systems is crucial. This is especially pertinent in India, where AI adoption is accelerating, and the potential for AI to drive economic growth and societal benefits is immense.

The Trust, attitudes and use of Artificial Intelligence: A global study 2025 led by Professor Nicole Gillespie, Chair of Trust at Melbourne Business School at the University of Melbourne and Dr Steve Lockey, Research Fellow at Melbourne Business School, in collaboration with KPMG, is global study into the public’s trust, use and attitudes towards AI.

The study surveyed over 48,000 people across 47 countries between November 2024 and January 2025. This study also provides valuable insights into how Indians perceive and utilize AI, highlighting both opportunities and challenges in the AI landscape.

Globally, there are also higher self-report levels of AI literacy (64% vs 46%) and training (50% vs 32%) and importantly, more benefits from AI (82% vs. 65%), compared to people in advanced economies.

In emerging countries three in five people trust AI systems, while in advanced countries only two in five trust them. It found that a significant 76% Indians are willing to trust AI, which is notably higher than the global average of 46%, this indicates a strong confidence in AI technologies.

When compared to the last study of 17 countries conducted prior to the release of AI tools, it reveals that people have become less trusting and more worried about AI as adoption has increased. However, with 90% Indians accepting and approving of AI, it highlights that India is more optimistic and excited than worried about AI.

“The public’s trust of AI technologies and their safe and secure use is central to sustained acceptance and adoption.” says Professor Gillespie.

Akhilesh Tuteja, Partner and Head, Clients and Markets and Head of Technology, Media and Telecommunications at KPMG in India, said, “India stands at the cusp of a remarkable AI-powered future. With 90% of Indians expressing approval of AI and 94% anticipating a wide range of benefits, the data reflects a strong sense of optimism about what AI can achieve for the country. This enthusiasm points to current transformation and a hopeful trajectory where AI enhances accessibility, productivity and innovation across sectors. At the same time, concerns around risks—like reduced human connection—highlight the importance of thoughtful, responsible AI governance. These insights offer a valuable lens into how India can harness AI for inclusive and ethical growth.”

AI at Work

The age of working with AI is here, with three in five (58%) employees intentionally using AI – and a third (31%) using it weekly or daily – globally. In the Indian context 93% of employees report that their organization uses AI, and 97% intentionally use AI at work.

However, the use of AI at work is also creating complex risks for organizations. Almost half of the employees globally admit to using AI in ways that contravene company policies, including uploading sensitive company information into free public AI tools. In India, a notable 67% of employees feel they couldn’t complete their work without AI, and 81% rely on AI outputs without verifying their accuracy.

Globally as well many rely on AI output without evaluating accuracy (66%) and are making mistakes in their work due to AI (56%). In India, around 70% of employees have used AI in inappropriate ways, 73% have made mistakes due to AI, and 72% have used AI in ways that contravene policies and guidelines. What makes these risks challenging to manage is over half (57%) of the employees globally say they hide their use of AI and present AI-generated work as their own.

Encouragingly, 83% of organizations have an AI strategy in India, while 86% provide training in responsible AI use, and 80% have policies governing responsible AI use.

AI has positively impacted the workplace, with over 82% of employees in India reporting increased efficiency, quality of work, and innovation, and 77% noting increased revenue-generating activity. However, over 44% also report increased workload, stress, and pressure.

“The findings reveal that employees who use of AI at work is delivering performance benefits but also opening up risk from complacent and non-transparent use. They highlight the importance of effective governance and training, and creating a culture of responsible, open and accountable AI use.” Professor Gillespie said.

AI in Society

73% respondents globally report personally experiencing or observing benefits of AI, including reduced time spent on mundane tasks, enhanced personalization, reduced costs and improved accessibility. A remarkable 86% of Indians have personally experienced or observed benefits from AI, with 90% reporting improved accessibility and effectiveness.

Despite the benefits, 78% Indians are concerned about negative outcomes from AI, and 54% have personally experienced or observed such outcomes, with the top concern being the loss of human interaction (60%). Nearly half (48%) Indians believe AI regulation is necessary, 41% are aware of existing AI regulations and policies, and 73% believe current safeguards are sufficient.

There is a clear public demand for international law and regulation and for industry to partner with government to mitigate these risks. 87% of respondents globally also want stronger laws to combat AI-generated misinformation and expect media and social media companies to implement stronger fact-checking processes.

71% Indians were unsure if online content can be trusted as it may be AI-generated, 64% worried about elections being manipulated by AI-generated content or bots, and 87% want laws and actions to combat AI-generated misinformation. Alternatively, AI literacy is strong, with 78% of Indians feeling they have the skills and knowledge to use AI appropriately, 64% having formal or informal training in AI, and 83% feeling confident in using AI tools effectively. “The research reveals a tension where people are experiencing benefits from AI adoption at work and in society, but also a range of negative impacts. This is fuelling a public mandate for stronger regulation and governance of AI, and a growing need for reassurance that AI systems are being used in a safe, secure and responsible way.” Professor Gillespie said.

Emerging economies lead the way

There is a strong expectation for a comprehensive regulatory approach to AI in India, indicating a proactive stance towards managing AI's impact on society. The high levels of trust and acceptance of AI in India suggest a significant potential for AI to drive economic growth and innovation, positioning India as a leader among emerging economies in AI adoption and integration.