No final call yet on foreign film tariffs, says White House

The White House on Monday confirmed it is actively considering all avenues to implement President Donald Trump's sweeping directive to impose a 100% tariff on foreign-made films, although no final decision has been made yet, as per a report by Reuters.

The clarification came a day after Trump, in a post on Truth Social, accused international production incentives of killing the American movie industry and called for immediate action to stem what he described as its "fast death."

He authorized key departments, including the Department of Commerce, to begin the process of implementing the proposed levy.

The announcement sent ripples through the entertainment industry, especially since the administration has yet to provide a legal framework or concrete details on how much tariffs would be calculated or enforced.

Citing a sharp downturn in local production, a White House official revealed that Hollywood recorded just 451 shoot days for feature films in the first quarter of 2025—a nearly 30% drop compared to the same period last year, the report stated.