Govt tightens satcom rules; mandates legal interception of satcom services, bars data routing outside country

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) issued a circular on May 5 outlining enhanced security measures for Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) services in India. The department issued stringent security norms mandating legal interception of satellite communication services and barred companies from linking users' connections in any form with any terminal or facility located outside the country's border or processing their data overseas.

The directive mandates that all GMPCS licensees establish Land Earth Station Gateways within the country to ensure that all satellite communication traffic originating or terminating in India is routed through these domestic gateways.

This move is aimed at bolstering national security by ensuring that satellite communication services comply with Indian laws and regulations. The circular also emphasizes the need for GMPCS operators to implement robust cybersecurity measures, including adherence to the Telecommunication Cybersecurity Rules under the Telecom Act, 2023.

"All user terminals operating within Indian Territory shall be registered in India and regular verification through authentication mechanism should be included in the design. Unregistered devices or any foreign device shall only be allowed to use services within the Geo-fenced area of Indian Territory after due authentication and registration process. Further, real-time information of such foreign /unregistered UTs hooking on to the network from within Indian Territory shall be provided to Designated LEAs/ Security Agencies. Also, the service providers shall provide real-time location data/tracking of user terminals (Fixed and Mobile) anywhere within Indian Territory as and when required by Designated LEAs/Security Agencies. This includes sharing of Latitude-Longitude details of user terminals as and when required on real time basis," said one of the 29 conditions.

The security guidelines also mandate that satellite internet service providers in India must indigenize at least 20% of their satellite network's ground segment within five years of starting commercial operations. This includes gateways, antennas, terminals, and other ground-based equipment. The move aims to boost local manufacturing and ensure national security. The ground segment is a critical component of a satellite network, responsible for receiving and transmitting signals between the satellite and ground-based users.