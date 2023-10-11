How AI is shaping the next era of content monetization

Individual people with their online audiences have emerged as one of the biggest developments of the digital age. This phenomenon is propelled by various factors, such as the rising prevalence of digital media consumption and advancements in technology that have reduced barriers to entry in content creation. As the ecosystem grows, the total addressable market of the creator economy could reach $480 billion by 2027 worldwide, as per Goldman Sachs estimates.

In the fast-paced world of short-form video, where attention spans are shrinking and creativity is king, content creators are leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to stay ahead of the curve. Short form video apps have become hotbeds for innovative content, and the integration of AI is proving to be a game-changer for creators looking to not only capture eyeballs but also monetize their creations.

The rise of AI-generated content is reshaping the landscape of digital creativity, and we are witnessing a surge in content created or enhanced by AI tools. From generative technology to AI-driven video editing, creators are tapping into a variety of tools to enhance their storytelling and visual appeal.

Personalisation for audience engagement

One of the keyways content creators are using AI is through personalization. AI algorithms analyse user data to understand preferences, behaviours, and trends. Armed with this knowledge, creators have been tailoring their content to resonate with specific audiences, increasing engagement and building a loyal following.

For example, AI-powered analytics tools help creators identify peak posting times, ideal video lengths, and the types of content that receive the most positive responses. This data-driven approach allows content creators to refine their strategies and consistently produce content that aligns with audience expectations.

AI-Enhanced Video Editing

The days of spending hours on intricate video editing are being replaced by AI-driven solutions that streamline the process. Creators can now use AI-powered tools to automate editing tasks, such as colour correction, transitions, and even suggesting optimal music tracks. This not only saves time but also empowers creators with limited technical skills to produce high-quality content.

Moreover, AI is being used to enhance visual effects and filters. Deep learning algorithms can transform ordinary videos into visually stunning creations, adding a layer of sophistication to content without the need for extensive manual editing.

Virtual Influencers

Virtual influencers, created using AI, are becoming a sensation on short-video platforms. These computer-generated characters, endowed with personalities and lifestyles, engage with audiences just like human influencers. This blurring of lines between real and virtual creates a unique and immersive experience for viewers, leading to increased engagement and following. The virtual influencer's unique persona and ability to stay consistently on-trend have created a niche audience, contributing to its success in monetizing their content.

Generative technology is also being utilized by content creators to bring fictional characters to life or seamlessly integrate themselves into popular memes and trends. The ability to convincingly manipulate videos opens up new avenues for storytelling and creative expression.

Monetisation

As the popularity of the content grows, creators are utilizing various ways to monetize their creations using the features available on the respective platforms.

With a growing following, content creators are collaborating with brands looking to tap into their audience. AI-driven analytics help creators identify the most relevant brands and optimize their content for brand partnerships. Some short form video apps automatically add links to products seen in the video thus opening new avenues for content creators to earn money. The high reach of the video translates into higher product click throughs for the creator, helping them unlock their potential.

As AI continues to evolve, so too will its impact on content creation. The future promises even more sophisticated tools and algorithms that empower creators to push the boundaries of their imagination and explore new dimensions of creativity.