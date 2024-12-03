IndiGo takes Mahindra Electric to court over use of '6E' in new car brand

IndiGo's parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, has filed a lawsuit against Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited (MEAL) in the Delhi High Court. The lawsuit challenges MEAL's use of the '6E' designation for its upcoming electric car, the Mahindra BE 6e, scheduled for release in February 2025.

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear the case on December 9, as per a report by Bar and Bench.

IndiGo, whose IATA code is '6E', heavily utilizes this identifier in its branding.

Last week, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) introduced two new electric vehicle models to the Indian market. In response to the lawsuit, M&M issued a statement expressing its intent to find an amicable resolution, as per reports.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) unveiled its electric origin SUVs, the BE 6e and XEV 9e, on November 26, 2024. The company has initiated the trademark registration process for "BE 6e" under class 12 (vehicles) as part of its electric SUV portfolio. M&M maintains that there is no conflict with IndiGo's "6E" branding, as the former is specifically associated with a vehicle and not a standalone identifier. Additionally, the distinct styling of the BE 6e further differentiates it from any airline branding.

In response to concerns raised by InterGlobe Aviation Limited regarding potential infringement of their goodwill, M&M issued a statement. The company clarified that this was not their intention and expressed their willingness to engage in discussions with InterGlobe Aviation to find an amicable solution, as per reports.

The two newly unveiled models, BE 6e and XEV 9e, are built from the ground up and are expected to be delivered to customers between February and March of the following year.