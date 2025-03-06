Infosys implements 'system intervention' to ensure 10-day office attendance

ADVERTISEMENT
Infosys has instructed its technology team to adhere to its hybrid work mandate, requiring employees to be present in the office for at least 10 days a month.
The Bengaluru-headquartered IT major is implementing stricter measures to ensure compliance, limiting the number of work-from-home (WFH) days employees can apply for, according to an internal email cited by ET.
Effective March 10, 2025, Infosys will introduce system interventions to cap the number of remote working days, ensuring that employees fulfil the new hybrid work requirements while retaining some flexibility.
"Our hybrid work model expects employees to work from office for at least 10 days a month, or as per business requirements, whichever is higher," the company stated in the email.
The latest directive applies to employees at Job Level 5 (JL5) and below, covering team leaders, software engineers, senior engineers, system engineers, and consultants.
Senior employees at JL6 and above, including managers, senior managers, and delivery managers, are not included in the new mandate.
Infosys employees use a mobile app to record attendance, which will no longer approve WFH requests by default. Staff members must now clock at least 10 office days per month, and any shortfall of one or two days will be deducted from their leave balance, ET reported, quoting an unnamed senior employee.
Infosys joins other major IT firms in pushing for increased office attendance. Earlier in 2024, rival Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) linked its quarterly variable pay to office attendance, requiring at least 60% presence to be eligible for bonuses.
Wipro, meanwhile, mandates three days of in-office work per week.