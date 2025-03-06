            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • infosys-implements-system-intervention-to-ensure-10-day-office-attendance-58490

Infosys implements 'system intervention' to ensure 10-day office attendance

The directive primarily affects employees at job level 5 (JL5) and below, including software engineers, senior engineers, system engineers, consultants, and team leaders.

By  Storyboard18Mar 6, 2025 12:54 PM
Infosys implements 'system intervention' to ensure 10-day office attendance
Effective March 10, 2025, Infosys will introduce system interventions to cap the number of remote working days, ensuring that employees fulfil the new hybrid work requirements while retaining some flexibility.

Infosys has instructed its technology team to adhere to its hybrid work mandate, requiring employees to be present in the office for at least 10 days a month.

The Bengaluru-headquartered IT major is implementing stricter measures to ensure compliance, limiting the number of work-from-home (WFH) days employees can apply for, according to an internal email cited by ET.

Effective March 10, 2025, Infosys will introduce system interventions to cap the number of remote working days, ensuring that employees fulfil the new hybrid work requirements while retaining some flexibility.

"Our hybrid work model expects employees to work from office for at least 10 days a month, or as per business requirements, whichever is higher," the company stated in the email.

The latest directive applies to employees at Job Level 5 (JL5) and below, covering team leaders, software engineers, senior engineers, system engineers, and consultants.

Senior employees at JL6 and above, including managers, senior managers, and delivery managers, are not included in the new mandate.

Infosys employees use a mobile app to record attendance, which will no longer approve WFH requests by default. Staff members must now clock at least 10 office days per month, and any shortfall of one or two days will be deducted from their leave balance, ET reported, quoting an unnamed senior employee.

Infosys joins other major IT firms in pushing for increased office attendance. Earlier in 2024, rival Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) linked its quarterly variable pay to office attendance, requiring at least 60% presence to be eligible for bonuses.

Wipro, meanwhile, mandates three days of in-office work per week.


Tags
First Published on Mar 6, 2025 12:54 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

YouTube crosses 125 million paid subscribers, expands 'Premium Lite' tier

YouTube crosses 125 million paid subscribers, expands 'Premium Lite' tier

Brand Marketing

Zing introduces 10-minute food delivery with cashback for late orders

Zing introduces 10-minute food delivery with cashback for late orders

Brand Marketing

Federal Bank names Vidya Balan as its brand ambassador

Federal Bank names Vidya Balan as its brand ambassador

Brand Marketing

Havas reports €2.736 billion revenue in 2024, EBIT reaches record €338 million

Havas reports €2.736 billion revenue in 2024, EBIT reaches record €338 million

Brand Marketing

Disney to cut around 6% staff across units: Report

Disney to cut around 6% staff across units: Report

Brand Marketing

Creativeland Asia takes WinZO to court, cries foul over misuse of creative idea

Creativeland Asia takes WinZO to court, cries foul over misuse of creative idea

Brand Marketing

Adani Wilmar to acquire brand Tops owner GD Foods

Adani Wilmar to acquire brand Tops owner GD Foods