Jio AirFiber live in 8 cities with plans starting at Rs 599

Reliance Jio announced JioAirFiber services, an integrated solution that will cater to home entertainment, smart home services, and high-speed broadband. The service has been launched in eight metropolitan areas including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune with plans starting at Rs 599.

Jio has established proximity to more than 200 million premises due to its massive optical fibre network going over 1.5 million kilometres. But, providing last-mile connectivity has been a challenge and it has often led to delays and complexities, leaving millions of potential customers without access to home broadband services.

Jio AirFiber plans to overcome this challenge and accelerate access to high-quality services.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited chairman Akash Ambani said, "JioAirFiber will offer a best-in-class value proposition and plans comparable to JioFiber. It will enable millions of homes with world-class digital entertainment, smart home services, and broadband, encompassing education, health, surveillance, and smart home solutions."

JioAirFiber will have the following advantages:

Digital Entertainment

Users can access over 550 high-definition digital TV channels, catch-up TV, and 16+ popular OTT apps, which can be used on various devices such as TVs, laptops, mobiles, or tablets.

Broadband

Indoor WiFi services that promise high-speed broadband connectivity throughout homes and business premises.

Smart Home Services

A range of services including Cloud PC for education and work-from-home, security and surveillance solutions, healthcare, education, smart home IoT, gaming, and home networking.

Home Devices