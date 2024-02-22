Job market downturn: After IIM Lucknow, BITS Pilani reaches out to alumni requesting to help place students

IIM Lucknow, a premier institution that boasts of its reputation for being able to consistently place 100 percent of their students in jobs, put out a message on their alumni groups not too long ago asking them to provide recruitment opportunities through their connections for their unplaced students. A total of 72 students were unplaced, the institution revealed.

Now, BITS Pilani, another one of India’s premier educational hubs, sent out a message requesting its alumni to help place their student amid this industry downturn.

BIT Pilani in its message said, that the technology sector has been globally impacted. Around 4 lakh employees have been laid off globally since January 2022. Additionally, this global uncertainty has a cascading effect with a funding winter settling in, resulting in cost-cutting in small and large businesses alike, with hiring being affected at all levels including campus level.

“The global economy has not experienced this kind of slump since decades,” said the institution.

Ravi Handa, a user on X said, “First IIM Lucknow, now BITS Pilani asking alumni to help out with placements. This is the first time I am seeing such groveling after 2008.”

Reaching out to alumni is a great effort being taken by educational institutions to try and place their students. However, it is a key indicator of the situation of the job market not just in India but globally as well.

If this is the situation at Tier 1 colleges, Tier 2 and 3 colleges must have it brutal.