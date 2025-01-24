Maha Kumbh 2025: Travel platforms up ad spends by 40% as bookings skyrocket

As devotees flock to Maha Kumbh from all over the world, India's online travel agency (OTA) sector has witnessed unprecedented growth in bookings-- with each platform witnessing an upwards approximately 200% increase in bookings. Amidst this surge in bookings (for train, buses and flights), the platforms and agencies have increased their advertising spends at least by 40% year-on-year.

"...platforms/agencies are investing heavily in advertising during the Maha Kumbh and have increased ad spends approximately 40%-50% year-on-year, this includes targeted promotions for flight bookings, pilgrim tour packages and hotel simultaneously," shares Ramalingam S, president Cox & Kings.

People are more inclined towards deal packages that include everything accommodation, transportation, and guided tours, he adds.

"ixigo has reported a 25% increase in marketing spends compared to the 2019 Kumbh Mela. While other platforms have also increased their spends by 20-28% overall, as trend indicates a substantial rise in promotional activities," reveals Yasin Hamidani, director, Media Care Brand Solutions.

These platforms are primarily utilising digital channels, including dedicated microsites, social media campaigns, and targeted online advertisements, to effectively reach potential travelers.

Additionally, traditional media such as television and print ads are being employed to maximise outreach during this significant event.

ixigo's micro-site is designed to empower millions of devotees and travellers with the essential tools and information to make their journey to the world’s largest spiritual gathering as smooth as possible.

Overall, marketing spends on the back of the Maha Kumbh are expected to reach Rs 3,000–3,200 crore, with outdoor advertising alone projected to generate Rs 750 crore.

"Digital advertising rates have increased by 20–40% compared to non-peak seasons," highlights Ramalingam.

Brands in the OTC sector are utilising a mix of digital platforms, including social media and search engines, as well as traditional media like television and print, to reach the diverse audience attending the event.

Boost in Bookings

The Maha Kumbh 2025 has significantly boosted travel bookings from flights to accommodations, such as flight bookings to Prayagraj have surged by 162% year-on-year, with airfares increasing by up to 498% on certain routes.

IRCTC has also reported that bookings for routes to Prayagraj are at an all-time high, with special trains being added to meet demand. Hotel booking in Prayagraj has witnessed 90-95% occupancy rate.

Additionally, visa applications for spiritual travel have risen by 21.4%, with nearly 48% linked to major events like the Maha Kumbh. Spiritual travel booking is reportedly increased by 30-40% in comparison to pre-Covid era, adds Ramalingam.

Train bookings have surged by 187% YoY, with solo travellers accounting for 57% of the total bookings, out of which 39% are women. Bus bookings have also seen a significant rise, with maximum traction seen from Delhi (27%), Nagpur (18%), and Jaipur (15%).

Notably, Gen Z and millennials are driving the majority of bus bookings, reflecting their enthusiasm and active participation in this iconic spiritual gathering.

Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO, MakeMyTrip, sums up, "Searches for Prayagraj on MakeMyTrip have surged by an extraordinary 23 times+ year-on-year as devotees from across India plan their journey to Maha Kumbh. Travel demand is particularly high during the event’s opening and closing week.