Mahadev Betting App: Fresh scandal linked to cricket match-fixing

Post the Enforcement Directorate's investigations into the Mahadev Online Books betting racket, a new FIR has been filed against the app's promoters Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal for their alleged involvement in a match-fixing syndicate which involved the generation of crores of Rupees every day, as per a report.

Chandrakar and Uppal have been booked for allegedly being key players in the match-fixing scandal which was carried out through a subsidiary app named Mahadev, the report specified.

The complaint on the match-fixing racket suggests that the cricket matches were "manipulated" by the syndicate. Out of 32 names, at least five are Chandrakar’s known associates said to have been operating from various parts of the country and the Middle East to “fix” matches. The network deals in Bitcoins and its operations span several cities, including London, Kolkata and Mumbai, apart from parts of Chhattisgarh.

The complaint suggests that the accused have been operating via the Khiladi App and other portals, generating crores per day, which is distributed through hawala or Bitcoin wallet.

The Chhattisgarh police have issued a lookout notice against the two promoters, who are allegedly running the Mahadev Book betting network from Dubai.

The Maharashtra Economic Offences Wing may take over the ‘Khiladi App' probe but could reach out to Chhattisgarh Police to investigate alleged match-fixing links in the state, TOI reported quoting its sources.

On November 5, the Centre issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting platforms, including the Mahadev app and 'Reddyannaprestopro', on ED's request.