Mark Zuckerberg wants 'to become an Indian CEO'; Internet reacts to Meta CEO's Indian attire at Ambani wedding

Mark Zuckerberg, the 39 year old founder and CEO of Meta was one of the famous faces to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar along with wife Priscilla Chan. Known for his signature attire, which consists of a grey T-shirt and denim jeans, Mark Zuckerberg reflects his minimalist approach to fashion through his wardrobe choices.

However, for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the Meta CEO opted for a change and bid farewell to his usual attire to channel his desi avatar.

For the cocktail night, Zuckerberg wore a black firefly blazer by Alexander McQueen, paired with matching firefly shoes. Priscilla Chan wore a black gown with gold flower details by Alexander McQueen. At the "A Walk On The Wildside" day event, Mark and Priscilla wore outfits by popular Indian designer Rahul Mishra, fitting the jungle theme. Mark wore Mishra’s Le Soleil Sunderbans short organza shirt, while Priscilla was spotted wearing a jungle-themed dress.

Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla, embraced Indian culture by wearing traditional ethnic attire at all events. For Hastakshar, Zuckerberg wore a white sherwani with floral prints, while Priscilla opted for a purple sheer saree, a choice that garnered widespread reactions from Global X users (formerly known as Twitter).

X user Max Meyer (@mualphaxi) praised Zuckerberg's strategic move, suggesting it was a way to avoid being replaced by an Indian CEO. Meyer speculated on Meta's stock potential, envisioning a $5,000 price and $12 trillion market cap. He admired Zuckerberg's visionary approach, seeing him as always ahead of the curve. He posted, “Zuckerberg is a genius, he learned that the only way to stop himself from being replaced by an Indian CEO is to *become* the Indian CEO. My god, send the stock to $5k. $12 trillion market cap. Why not? This man is operating on another level. He's one step ahead of the simulation”.

Zuckerberg is a genius, he learned that the only way to stop himself from being replaced by an Indian CEO is to *become* the Indian CEO.



My god, send the stock to $5k. $12 trillion market cap. Why not? This man is operating on another level. He's one step ahead of the simulation pic.twitter.com/jHKks9VB7P — Max Meyer (@mualphaxi) March 3, 2024

Jeremiah Owyang,(@jowyang) remarked that considering the significant number of Indian CEOs among big tech companies, Zuckerberg's decision could be interpreted as a preemptive strategy to transition into an Indian CEO role. He stated, “Since most big tech CEOs are Indian, Zuckerberg has a preemptive strategy to become an Indian CEO”.

Since most big tech CEOs are Indian, Zuckerberg has a preemptive strategy to become an Indian CEO. pic.twitter.com/TAMiTIYmnT — Jeremiah Owyang (@jowyang) March 3, 2024

X user Sougata Dutta (@SougataDutta) noted that a large portion of Meta's user base resides in India, subtly suggesting that Zuckerberg's choice of attire could be interpreted as ‘user-friendly’.