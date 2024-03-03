comScore            

In Pics: Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities - Mela Rouge evening in Jamnagar

The couple’s pre-wedding festivities are currently taking place at the Reliance complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

By  Storyboard18Mar 3, 2024 12:25 PM
Touted as India’s grandest wedding, high-profile guests from the worlds of tech, business, government, entertainment and more, are attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, was engaged to Radhika Merchant in December 2022.

Take a look at their pre-wedding celebrations photos of guests decked out in their best look, for the various themed events. These include the first evening in Everland which also witnessed global star Rihanna’s first-ever performance in India. This was followed on Day 2 by a day-time event with a jungle-fever theme and an evening bash called Mela Rouge.

images.storyboard18.com

Nita Ambani in her fashionable avatar.

images.storyboard18.com

Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

images.storyboard18.com

From left to right: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

images.storyboard18.com

Sachin Tendulkar seen in a conversation with Nita Ambani.

images.storyboard18.com

Kiran Rao seen with Jeetendra.

images.storyboard18.com

Deepika Padukone Singh and Ranveer Singh.

images.storyboard18.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan seen with Karisma Kapoor.

images.storyboard18.com

Navya Nanda pictured with Suhana Khan.

images.storyboard18.com

Atlee Kumar with wife Priya.

images.storyboard18.com

Ronnie Screwvala with wife Zarine Mehta.

images.storyboard18.com

Arjun Kapoor at the pre-wedding bash.

images.storyboard18.com

Mukesh Ambani seen with Anil Kapoor.

images.storyboard18.com

Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani seen with Sonam Kapoor.

images.storyboard18.com

Mukesh Ambani conversing with Ivanka Trump.

images.storyboard18.com

Ivanka Trump at the pre-wedding festivity.

images.storyboard18.com

From left to right: Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor

images.storyboard18.com

From left to right: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan shaking their legs at the couple's pre-wedding festivity.

images.storyboard18.com

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the pre-wedding festivity.

images.storyboard18.com

From left to right: Salman Khan, Konidela Ram Charan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan seen together.


