In Pics: Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities - Mela Rouge evening in Jamnagar

Touted as India’s grandest wedding, high-profile guests from the worlds of tech, business, government, entertainment and more, are attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, was engaged to Radhika Merchant in December 2022.

The couple’s pre-wedding festivities are currently taking place at the Reliance complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Take a look at their pre-wedding celebrations photos of guests decked out in their best look, for the various themed events. These include the first evening in Everland which also witnessed global star Rihanna’s first-ever performance in India. This was followed on Day 2 by a day-time event with a jungle-fever theme and an evening bash called Mela Rouge.

Nita Ambani in her fashionable avatar.

Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

From left to right: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Sachin Tendulkar seen in a conversation with Nita Ambani.

Kiran Rao seen with Jeetendra.

Deepika Padukone Singh and Ranveer Singh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan seen with Karisma Kapoor.

Navya Nanda pictured with Suhana Khan.

Atlee Kumar with wife Priya.

Ronnie Screwvala with wife Zarine Mehta.

Arjun Kapoor at the pre-wedding bash.

Mukesh Ambani seen with Anil Kapoor.

Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani seen with Sonam Kapoor.

Mukesh Ambani conversing with Ivanka Trump.

Ivanka Trump at the pre-wedding festivity.

From left to right: Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor

From left to right: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan shaking their legs at the couple's pre-wedding festivity.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the pre-wedding festivity.