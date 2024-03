In Pics: Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities: Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Rihanna and more

Touted as India’s grandest wedding, high-profile guests from the worlds of tech, business, government, entertainment and more, are attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, was engaged to Radhika Merchant in December 2022.

The couple’s pre-wedding festivities are currently taking place at the Reliance complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Take a look at their pre-wedding celebrations photos of guests decked out in their best look, for the various themed events. These include the first evening in Everland which also witnessed global star Rihanna’s first-ever performance in India. This was followed on Day 2 by a day-time event with a jungle-fever theme and an evening bash called Mela Rouge.

Rihanna delivers a spellbreaking performance.

Rihanna seen with Nita Ambani and Anant Ambani.

The Ambani family joins Rihanna in commemorating the pre-wedding celebration.

Nita Ambani captured in the frame.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are seen with Mark Zuckerberg.

Witness the pre-wedding galore at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Mukesh Ambani seen with Ivanka Trump and family.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani with Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Mukesh Ambani seen with Qatar's PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg seen together.

Adar Poonawalla and wife Natasha Poonawalla.

Sadhguru at the pre-wedding festivity.

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar seen together.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni with his wife Sakshi.