Ban McDonald’s nationwide, says CAIT, after “fake cheese” found in burgers, other items

Fast food chain McDonald’s is under the Maharashtra FDA’s scanner for using cheese substitutes in burgers and nuggets, instead of actual cheese. After finding this out, the CAIT is now calling for a nationwide ban on McDonald’s.

“The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Maharashtra has uncovered a grave health violation at a McDonald's outlet in Ahemadnagar, where counterfeit cheese was found in the burgers served. This egregious act not only constitutes a serious offence but also poses a significant health hazard to consumers-said the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) demanding the Government to impose complete ban on business operations of McDonald countrywide,” the body said in a statement.

“In light of this alarming discovery, CAIT National President Mr B C Bhartia & Secretary General Mr Praveen Khandelwal urgently calls upon Secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Government of India Shri Rohit Kumar Singh and FSSAI to take immediate action to ban McDonald's operations across the country. It is imperative to halt McDonald's activities nationwide as there is a possibility of similar counterfeit raw materials being used in other locations, posing a risk to public health,” the CAIT added.

“CAIT demands a thorough investigation into this matter to uncover the extent of the issue and hold responsible parties accountable for endangering public health and safety. Such fraudulent practices cannot be tolerated, and stringent measures must be implemented to ensure the integrity of food products served to consumers.”

“The health and well-being of citizens are paramount, and CAIT urges swift action from the authorities to address this pressing concern. We stand firm in our commitment to safeguarding consumer rights and ensuring transparency and accountability in the food industry,” the body said.

The FDA has suspended the license of a McDonald's outlet in Ahmednagar, prompting the chain to delete the word "cheese" from various items. The authority is also pushing the chain to extend the corrective action state-wide and even nationally.