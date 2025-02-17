I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to deliver the keynote address at Storyboard18 - DNPA Conclave 2025

As artificial intelligence continues its rapid integration into the media landscape, audiences find themselves not merely observers but active participants in the transformation. With the Indian media and entertainment industry on track to reach an estimated Rs 3,65,000 crore by 2028 — an 8.3% annual growth rate according to PwC India — the sector is evolving into a dynamic force.

At the forefront of this revolution is AI, a cross-cutting technology poised to redefine digital media by driving innovation, enhancing productivity, and fostering deeper audience engagement. The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), which represents 20 media outlets across India, is keenly observing this fast-paced shift and its implications for the industry. This year’s Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave, aptly themed ‘Media Transformations in the AI Age’, will serve as a pivotal gathering for policymakers, media leaders, and tech experts to examine the ongoing impact of AI.

The Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025 promises a robust discussion on AI’s impact, with a distinguished roster of policymakers, industry leaders, and international experts. Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, India's Hon'ble Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology, will inaugurate the event, shedding light on India’s national AI roadmap and the government's strategy to position the country as a global AI leader. The minister will outline the vision for fostering a digital news ecosystem that is both credible and efficient.

The conclave will also serve as a platform for leading industry figures — including editor-in-chiefs, marketing experts, startup founders, advertising innovators, and tech evangelists — to share insights on current trends and emerging paradigms.

Building on the momentum from last year’s DNPA Conclave and Awards 2024 — where discussions centered on the symbiotic relationship between news publishers and Big Tech — the 2025 event is poised to further expand the dialogue on AI-led transformation.

The urgency of crafting effective, ethical AI frameworks is undeniable. As AI continues to reshape the media sector, the focus must shift toward creating systems that ensure responsible use, safeguarding both the interests of creators and consumers alike. The Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025 will not only explore the role of AI in enhancing customer engagement, optimizing costs, and boosting efficiency, but will also highlight innovative AI-driven solutions that are setting new benchmarks for media excellence.