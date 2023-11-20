comScore

MIB: 'Good idea' to include questions about TV-setups in National Census - Exclusive

MIB secretary Apurva Chandra told Storyboard18 that it would be a good idea to incorporate TV-setup related questions in the upcoming National Census.

By  Tasmayee Laha RoyNov 20, 2023 3:47 PM
In a bid to push accurate data collection in the broadcasting sector, there is growing support for the inclusion of TV-related questions in the upcoming National Census. Currently, there is a lack of credible data on the number of TV households and multi-TV households, a gap that could be addressed through targeted inquiries during the census.

In an exclusive conversation, Storyboard18 asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) Secretary Apurva Chandra whether the department is considering the idea of having a TV related question included in the Census survey.

“It's indeed a good idea to incorporate these types of questions,” said Chandra.

“In the past questions like whether a household had a radio or not were asked but considering the evolving landscape, it may be beneficial to ask more about TV setups—whether it's a satellite connection, direct-to-home (DTH) connection, or a free dish connection. This is a valuable suggestion,” he added.

Experts argue that obtaining comprehensive data on the broadcasting sector is crucial for informed policymaking by both the MIB and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Such data would facilitate the formulation of effective policies governing the sector, ensuring that regulatory frameworks align with the dynamic nature of television consumption. The data would also be helping marketers to make more accurate decisions on where to park their ad budgets.


First Published on Nov 20, 2023 3:15 PM

