MIB: 'Good idea' to include questions about TV-setups in National Census - Exclusive

In a bid to push accurate data collection in the broadcasting sector, there is growing support for the inclusion of TV-related questions in the upcoming National Census. Currently, there is a lack of credible data on the number of TV households and multi-TV households, a gap that could be addressed through targeted inquiries during the census.

In an exclusive conversation, Storyboard18 asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) Secretary Apurva Chandra whether the department is considering the idea of having a TV related question included in the Census survey.

“It's indeed a good idea to incorporate these types of questions,” said Chandra.

“In the past questions like whether a household had a radio or not were asked but considering the evolving landscape, it may be beneficial to ask more about TV setups—whether it's a satellite connection, direct-to-home (DTH) connection, or a free dish connection. This is a valuable suggestion,” he added.