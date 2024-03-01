comScore            

How it Works

Mukesh Ambani’s speech at son Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar

A beaming Mukesh Ambani kicked off the celebrations with a speech in front of family and friends in Jamnagar.

By  Storyboard18Mar 1, 2024 11:18 PM
Mukesh Ambani’s speech at son Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar
The guests included celebrities and high-profile personalities from all walks of life and from all around the world who descended on the town in special charter flights. (Image sourced via Forbes India)

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Encore Healthcare chief executive officer Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, will marry fiancée Radhika Merchant in July this year. Before the wedding, the Ambani family is hosting an extravagant pre-wedding bash for the couple. Spread across three days, the pre-wedding festivities will take place in Gujarat’s Jamnagar at the sprawling Ambani estate.

A beaming Mukesh Ambani kicked off the celebrations with a speech in front of family and friends. The guests included celebrities and high-profile personalities from all walks of life and from all around the world who descended on the town in special charter flights. The guests attending the pre-wedding festivities are hosted at the Reliance Greens Complex in Jamnagar.

Welcoming the guests, Ambani said, "As Anant and Radhika embark on a journey of lifelong partnership…your blessings will yield a perennial harvest of good fortune whose abundance will never diminish. Today, my father Dhirubhai is also showering his profuse blessings from high up in the heavens. I am sure he is doubly happy because we are celebrating this joyous day in the life of his favourite grandson, Anant, in Jamnagar. Jamnagar became the karma bhoomi for my father and me… a place where we found our mission, passion, and purpose.”

Speaking more about Jamnagar, Ambani added, "Jamnagar was a totally barren land, it was a desert thirty years ago. What you see now is the realisation of Dhirubhai’s dream. Jamnagar became the turning point in the history of Reliance. It continues to be a place where we launch futuristic businesses and unique philanthropic initiatives… Our sole aim is to enhance India’s prosperity and contribute to the wellbeing of the Planet and all its People. In all humility, I say that Jamnagar will give you a glimpse of the Rise of a New India that is vibrant, optimistic, and full of self-confidence."

Anant Ambani chose Jamnagar for his pre-wedding festivities because the city also has a special place in his heart. An animal lover, the youngest Ambani has spent much of his time and energy on Vantara, the wildlife rescue and rehabilitation that is spread across 3,000 acres within the green belt of Reliance’s Jamnagar Refinery Complex.


Tags
First Published on Mar 1, 2024 11:05 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Google's 'attack' on Indian apps; dark days, say stakeholders, questioning Google's 'inferior terms' for Indian developers

Google's 'attack' on Indian apps; dark days, say stakeholders, questioning Google's 'inferior terms' for Indian developers

How it Works

ZEE's Punit Goenka plans on "chopping off anything that doesn't yield a return on investment"

ZEE's Punit Goenka plans on "chopping off anything that doesn't yield a return on investment"

How it Works

Indians increase spending on tobacco, intoxicants, paan: Govt's Household Consumption Expenditure survey reveals

Indians increase spending on tobacco, intoxicants, paan: Govt's Household Consumption Expenditure survey reveals

How it Works

In Pics: Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities - Mela Rouge evening in Jamnagar

In Pics: Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities - Mela Rouge evening in Jamnagar

How it Works

Info Edge apps back on Google Play store: Sanjeev Bikhchandani

Info Edge apps back on Google Play store: Sanjeev Bikhchandani

How it Works

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to meet Google and app developers to solve delisting dispute

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to meet Google and app developers to solve delisting dispute

How it Works

Anupam Mittal on Google delisting Indian apps: Dark day for India Internet

Anupam Mittal on Google delisting Indian apps: Dark day for India Internet
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!