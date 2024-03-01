Mukesh Ambani’s speech at son Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Encore Healthcare chief executive officer Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, will marry fiancée Radhika Merchant in July this year. Before the wedding, the Ambani family is hosting an extravagant pre-wedding bash for the couple. Spread across three days, the pre-wedding festivities will take place in Gujarat’s Jamnagar at the sprawling Ambani estate.

A beaming Mukesh Ambani kicked off the celebrations with a speech in front of family and friends. The guests included celebrities and high-profile personalities from all walks of life and from all around the world who descended on the town in special charter flights. The guests attending the pre-wedding festivities are hosted at the Reliance Greens Complex in Jamnagar.

'Ye toh rabb ne bana di jodi hai!' I urge all of you to sing and dance and feel young at heart again! I will try hard too,' says Mukesh Ambani as he addresses guests at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar#anantambaniwedding #radhikamerchant #jamnagar pic.twitter.com/ihQMzu1AFn — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) March 1, 2024

Welcoming the guests, Ambani said, "As Anant and Radhika embark on a journey of lifelong partnership…your blessings will yield a perennial harvest of good fortune whose abundance will never diminish. Today, my father Dhirubhai is also showering his profuse blessings from high up in the heavens. I am sure he is doubly happy because we are celebrating this joyous day in the life of his favourite grandson, Anant, in Jamnagar. Jamnagar became the karma bhoomi for my father and me… a place where we found our mission, passion, and purpose.”

Speaking more about Jamnagar, Ambani added, "Jamnagar was a totally barren land, it was a desert thirty years ago. What you see now is the realisation of Dhirubhai’s dream. Jamnagar became the turning point in the history of Reliance. It continues to be a place where we launch futuristic businesses and unique philanthropic initiatives… Our sole aim is to enhance India’s prosperity and contribute to the wellbeing of the Planet and all its People. In all humility, I say that Jamnagar will give you a glimpse of the Rise of a New India that is vibrant, optimistic, and full of self-confidence."