Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities kick off: Inside look at the wardrobe planner for Indian and global guests

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar will be attended by global and Indian leaders and elite from business, sports, entertainment, government and more. Take a look at the dress codes and themes suggested for different events.

By  Storyboard18Mar 1, 2024 2:45 PM
Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, was engaged to Radhika Merchant in December 2022. (Image sourced via Firstpost)

International and Indian guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's high-profile pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar received a nine-page event guide as well as a wardrobe planner. The pre-wedding celebrations are from March 1-3.

Indian and global elite will gather in Jamnagar for the wedding which is touted as one of the world’s most high-profile events that will showcase India's soft power as well as offer a glimpse into Mukesh Ambanis' global influence and convening power.

images.storyboard18.com

Each of the three nights will be themed. The opening day will be called "An Evening in Everland", with the dress code listed as "elegant cocktail".

images.storyboard18.com

The second day will host "A Walk on the Wildside" with "jungle fever" the suggested dress code for the day. This event would be held outdoors in the Ambanis' animal rescue centre in Jamnagar.

images.storyboard18.com

Later a more elegant clothing for "Mela Rouge" with a dress code that is "dazzling desi romance", suggesting traditional South Asian outfits for all.

The last day will have two events. The first one called "Tusker Trails" suggests "casual chic" dressing, as guests are anticipated to get a taste of the green ambience of Jamnagar city.

The final party called "Hastakshar" calls for an elegant evening with heritage Indian wear.

images.storyboard18.com

But guests, who are the who’s-who from the world of business, tech, entertainment, sport and more, have the option of wearing whatever they are comfortable in, "as we would like you to enjoy each moment to the fullest and make beautiful memories that last a lifetime", the guide said.

All the invited guests will travel to Jamnagar on chartered flights from either Mumbai or Delhi between 8 am-1pm on March 1. The guide also said that guests were requested to carry either one item of hand luggage and one piece of hold luggage per person or three suitcases per couple.

"In order to accommodate everyone’s luggage, we ask you to pack consciously, with one item of hand luggage and one piece of hold luggage per person, or three total suitcases per couple. If you bring more luggage, we cannot guarantee it will arrive on the same flight as you, but we will do our best to bring it in at the earliest," the guide said.

The festivities will showcase the elements of traditional Indian family celebrations, including music, dance, carnival fun, visual artistry, and a surprise performance. Guests will also have the opportunity to learn about the nature conservation efforts that have taken place in Jamnagar over the last few decades, as well as the animal rescue and rehabilitation work led by Anant Ambani.

images.storyboard18.com

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, was engaged to Radhika Merchant in December 2022.


First Published on Mar 1, 2024 1:59 PM

