Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities: Mark Zuckerberg, SRK, Deepika Padukone and Rihanna arrive in Jamnagar

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Encore Healthcare chief executive officer Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot.

Notable figures from all walks of life, who have been invited, include business tycoons, singers, actors, and sportspersons are expected to attend the pre-wedding festivities. The guest list boats of India's top billionaires, including Gautam Adani and Sunil Bharti Mittal, mega stars from the film industry such as Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, and cricket icons from Sachin Tendulkar to MS Dhoni.

The list also includes Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer, Meta, who have landed in Jamnagar to attend the wedding.

Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg with his wife Priscilla Chan. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

The other attendees are international pop singer Rihanna, Adam Blackstone, multi-instrumentalist and song writer, and J Brown, singer and song writer, among others.

Barbadian singer and businesswoman Rihanna will perform at the couple's wedding. (Image source: News18)

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with his daughter Suhana Khan. (Image source: News18 Punjabi)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan too is one of the special attendees.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor arrives in Jamnagar to be a part of the wedding festivities.

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrive hand-in-hand.

Bollywood actor Rani Mukherjee too was spotted in Jamnagar.

Member of the Mahrashtra Assembly Aditya Thackeray arrives with his mother Rashmi Thackeray in Jamnagar.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. Gol Dhana literally means coriander seeds and jaggery, which is distributed to guests at the ceremony.

The pre-wedding festivity kicked off with Anna Seva, which will benefit 51,000 local residents and will continue for the next few days in villages in and around Jamnagar. Today, the family members, including Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Viren Merchant, Shaila Merchant, and Radhika’s grandmother kickstarted the Anna Seva practice in Jogvad, near Jamnagar.