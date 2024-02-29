comScore            

How it Works

Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities: Mark Zuckerberg, SRK, Deepika Padukone and Rihanna arrive in Jamnagar

Notable figures from all walks of life, including business tycoons, singers, actors, and sportspersons are expected to attend the pre-wedding festivities. The guest list includes India's top billionaires, including Gautam Adani and Sunil Bharti Mittal, mega stars from the film industry such as Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, and cricket icons from Sachin Tendulkar to MS Dhoni.

By  Storyboard18Feb 29, 2024 11:03 PM
Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities: Mark Zuckerberg, SRK, Deepika Padukone and Rihanna arrive in Jamnagar
The other attendees are international pop singer Rihanna, Adam Blackstone, multi-instrumentalist and song writer, and J Brown, singer and song writer, among others. (From left to right: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, Meta's chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg and international pop singer Rihanna. Image source: Moneycontrol and News18)

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Encore Healthcare chief executive officer Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot.

Notable figures from all walks of life, who have been invited, include business tycoons, singers, actors, and sportspersons are expected to attend the pre-wedding festivities. The guest list boats of India's top billionaires, including Gautam Adani and Sunil Bharti Mittal, mega stars from the film industry such as Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, and cricket icons from Sachin Tendulkar to MS Dhoni.

The list also includes Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer, Meta, who have landed in Jamnagar to attend the wedding.

images.storyboard18.com

Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg with his wife Priscilla Chan. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

The other attendees are international pop singer Rihanna, Adam Blackstone, multi-instrumentalist and song writer, and J Brown, singer and song writer, among others.

images.storyboard18.com

Barbadian singer and businesswoman Rihanna will perform at the couple&#039;s wedding. (Image source: News18)

images.storyboard18.com

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with his daughter Suhana Khan. (Image source: News18 Punjabi)

images.storyboard18.com

Bollywood actor Salman Khan too is one of the special attendees.

images.storyboard18.com

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor arrives in Jamnagar to be a part of the wedding festivities.

images.storyboard18.com

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrive hand-in-hand.

images.storyboard18.com

Bollywood actor Rani Mukherjee too was spotted in Jamnagar.

images.storyboard18.com

Member of the Mahrashtra Assembly Aditya Thackeray arrives with his mother Rashmi Thackeray in Jamnagar.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. Gol Dhana literally means coriander seeds and jaggery, which is distributed to guests at the ceremony.

The pre-wedding festivity kicked off with Anna Seva, which will benefit 51,000 local residents and will continue for the next few days in villages in and around Jamnagar. Today, the family members, including Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Viren Merchant, Shaila Merchant, and Radhika’s grandmother kickstarted the Anna Seva practice in Jogvad, near Jamnagar.

They personally served traditional Gujarati dinner items to the community from nearby villages and sought their blessings.


Tags
First Published on Feb 29, 2024 9:14 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Reliance and Disney deal: A media and ad powerhouse emerges in India

Reliance and Disney deal: A media and ad powerhouse emerges in India

How it Works

Business Acumen is Key to Entrepreneurial Success: Anupam Mittal at the India Digital Summit 2024

Business Acumen is Key to Entrepreneurial Success: Anupam Mittal at the India Digital Summit 2024

How it Works

Reliance Industries and Disney JV to create media behemoth: 10 big takeaways

Reliance Industries and Disney JV to create media behemoth: 10 big takeaways

How it Works

Sony officially pulls out of $10 billion Zee merger: Reports

Sony officially pulls out of $10 billion Zee merger: Reports

How it Works

Anant Ambani pre-wedding celebrations start with Anna Seva

Anant Ambani pre-wedding celebrations start with Anna Seva

How it Works

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities: Take a look at the jungle-themed invite

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities: Take a look at the jungle-themed invite

How it Works

Trends to shape business to consumer conversations in 2024

Trends to shape business to consumer conversations in 2024
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!