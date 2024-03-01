Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: High-profile guests get luxury stay, glamping in Jamnagar

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding festivities are set to begin from Friday evening in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Celebrities and high-profile personalities from all walks of life and all around the world have been descending on the town in special charter flights. The guests attending the pre-wedding festivities will be hosted at the Reliance Greens Complex in Jamnagar.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, will marry fiancée Radhika Merchant in July this year. Before the wedding, the Ambani family is hosting an extravagant pre-wedding bash for the couple. Spread across three days, the pre-wedding festivities will take place in Gujarat’s Jamnagar at the sprawling Ambani estate.

Ambani chose Jamnagar for his pre-wedding festivities because the city has a special place in his heart. An animal lover, the youngest Ambani has spent much of his time and energy on Vantara, the wildlife rescue and rehabilitation that is spread across 3,000 acres within the green belt of Reliance’s Jamnagar Refinery Complex.

The long list of celebrities and who’s-who from all over the world started arriving at Reliance Industries’ Jamnagar township, on Thursday evening.

International superstar Rihanna, who will be performing at the celebrations, arrived in Jamnagar with her crew. Followed by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan. Other business leaders who have reached the city include Anand Piramal, and Anil and Tina Ambani. Emirati businessman and Emaar Properties founder Mohamed Ali Alabbar, former Maharashtra cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray and his mother Rashmi and many others have already reached Jamnagar.

International pop singer Rihanna to perform at the couple's wedding.

Cricketer Rohit Sharma and wife; Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali and daughter Sara; MS Dhoni with his wife Sakshi Dhoni; cricketer Dwayne Bravo; cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and wife Devisha; cricketer Zaheer Khan and wife Sagarika Ghatge, Trent Boult with family; Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan; Sam Curran with family; and Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap arrived in the city on Friday morning.

(Clockwise: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sadhguru, Kareena Kapoor Khan and family, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, and Adar Poonawalla with his wife Natasha Poonawalla)

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan along with his family including daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan; power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu, wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha; Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor; Rani Mukherji; Shraddha Kapoor; Madhuri Dixit Nene with husband Shriram Madhav Nene; Ajay Devgn and daughter Nysa Devgn; Suniel and wife Mana Shetty; Aditya Roy Kapoor; Anil Kapoor; Ananya Panday; Sidharth Malhotra and wife Kiara Advani; Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan; Salman Khan; Ranbir Kapoor; Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh with kids; and Mira Rajput with kids.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Saudi Aramco chairperson Yasir Al Rumayyan, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company CEO and MD Sultan Al Jaber, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink, American scientist Dr Richard Klausner, are expected to attend the Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump, also arrived in Jamanager on Friday.