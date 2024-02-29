Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Salman Khan to Rihanna, celebs arrive in Jamnagar

The countdown to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations commenced on Wednesday with the couple indulging in ‘Anna Seva’ in Jamnagar, Gujarat. As the soon-to-be wedded couple served food to locals seeking blessings ahead of their big day, numerous Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities also arrived in the city to attend the ceremonies. From Adam Blackstone and Amitabh Bachchan to Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Salman Khan marked their presence in style.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made a dashing entry for Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding celebrations. The actor looked dapper in an olive shirt and faded blue jeans featuring quirky graphics. Elevating his already stylish look with a pair of black shoes, the actor was clicked with bodyguard Shera and other security personnel.

Anant's brother Akash Ambani also reached Jamnagar amid heavy security to attend the pre-wedding bash.

On Thursday morning, another video from a private airport in Mumbai surfaced on social media. It showed Alia Bhatt holding daughter Raha in her arms whereas Ranbir Kapoor was seen waving at the paparazzi. The adorable couple was accompanied by Ranbir’s mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor.

Among the Hollywood celebrities that were captured arriving at Jamnagar airport to add the western tadka to the highly anticipated wedding were J Brown and Adam Blackstone. In another video, renowned pop artist Rihanna’s team was also seen making a warm entrance at the airport. However, what caught the attention was the massive 12-foot boxes being transported at the airport which were too hard to ignore.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan was also spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport, leaving for Jamnagar to attend the grand wedding functions commencing on March 1. The Bachchans share a close relationship with the Ambani family.