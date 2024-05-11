National Technology Day: Industry experts share views on the role technology is playing in marketing

National Technology Day is celebrated annually on May 11 to celebrate India’s achievements in the science and technology. National Technology Day is celebrated every year on May 11. This date was chosen to mark the anniversary of the successful nuclear tests conducted at Pokhran on May 11, 1998.

On this occasion, chief marketing officers, founders and other experts from diverse sectors share their views on the role technology is playing in marketing. Read on.

Mayank Kumar, Co-founder and MD, upGrad

As a marketer in 2024, you have ample tech solutions at your disposal, presenting massive opportunities. But has this abundance led to decision paralysis and overwhelmed teams?

There exist 11,000 digital tools available for driving marketing strategies, that streamline workflows, optimise campaigns, and boost overall performance. However, the abundance of choices has presented a challenge for marketers, leading to a phenomenon akin to the paradox of choice. With thousands of softwares catering to various aspects of marketing, from analytics and automation to content management and customer relationship management, marketers often find themselves grappling with the challenge of selecting the most suitable solutions for their needs.

As per reports, 22% of businesses fail due to not having a solid executive marketing strategy, highlighting a significant skill gap at managerial levels. To address this, businesses must adopt a strategic approach to leveraging tech for marketing, improving decision-making, and implementing better strategies.

Establishing clear marketing objectives and aligning investments with these goals is most crucial.

Tools such as HubSpot for CRM and automation, Google Analytics for data analytics, and Adobe Creative Suite for content creation can be particularly useful in this regard. Additionally, investing in comprehensive training and support for team members can mitigate the risks of decision paralysis, ensuring martech investments deliver maximum value. Empowering the team with necessary skills and knowledge to leverage tools effectively can drive campaign success and higher ROI. Lastly, robust data management and integration strategies are vital for gaining holistic insights from martech tools.

Platforms like Salesforce for CRM integration and Zapier for workflow automation streamline processes and facilitate seamless communication between tools. While the abundance of tech tools offers vast opportunities, it requires careful consideration and strategic planning. Senior executives must prioritise serious team and self upskilling while balancing tech pursuits to maximise returns on existing investments, ultimately establishing a sustainable tech-led marketing strategy.

Surabhi Sharma, Senior Director of Marketing, Hero Vired

Technology has become the backbone of modern marketing, transforming old 'spray and pray' methods into chiselled, data-driven strategies. This shift means marketing is no longer about reaching as many people as possible but rather about reaching the right set of people. Advanced analytics tools and access to vast data allow us to dive deep into consumer behaviour, preferences, and trends. With these rich insights, we can craft campaigns that are not only targeted but also deeply resonant with specific audience segments.

Across all facets of Marketing, technology plays an integral role - aiding sharper targeting and richer analytics. In the case of social media, technology provides marketers with tools for trend research and optimization. Content marketing and creation has changed for the better due to Generative AI tools, making it easier to create, curate, and hyper-personalize content. Reach and conversion rates can be better optimized as Machine Learning algorithms continuously evaluate data to improve and optimize advertising campaigns making them impactful and economical.

Russhabh R Thakkar, Founder and CEO, Frodoh World

We stream endless content across our smartphones, smart TVs and an array of connected devices. We order our daily essentials like groceries and meals via a tap on quick commerce apps. Our lives are increasingly tethered to these digital surfaces and real-time services that have reshaped how we work, play, shop and consume.

This metamorphosis has profound implications for marketing and advertising. If I had to sum it up, I did say tech enables us to put the consumer at the centre in amazingly personalized and contextual ways, at an unprecedented scale. In the ad-tech space specifically, the mobile marketing revolution has empowered this new era of anytime, anywhere engagement. Using AI, machine learning, and rich behavioural data, we can map intricate customer journeys and intent signals across channels.

This allows laser-focused messaging that drives far higher relevance and resonance than ever before possible.

But technology alone isn’t enough. In this ecosystem of fragmented attention and ad-saturation, we have to establish true authenticity and emotional connections with audiences, not just precisely target them. There is an art and science to integrating adtech, martech, and data assets into smooth, full-funnel brand experiences. Perhaps most critically, we have a responsibility to consumers when it comes to data privacy, consent, and transparency. Building and preserving trust is paramount as brands become personal data stewards. We have to clearly communicate mutually-beneficial value exchanges.

The cutting edge marries analytic effectiveness with creative ingenuity - harmonizing technology’s exponential scale with the humanistic art of storytelling to forge marketing future.

Vineet Chugh, Head of Marketing, Queue Buster

In the modern digital landscape, technology isn't merely an option; it's a fundamental necessity. This is why many marketers now refer to themselves as Mar-tech leaders. When incorporating technology into my marketing mix, I adhere to the CARE model:

Content: Tools like ChatGPT, Midjourney, Wordpress, and Canva are commonly used by marketers for content creation.

Analyse: Robust reporting tools such as Google Analytics, SEMRush, and Moz facilitate informed decision-making by providing comprehensive data insights.

Retain: Acquiring customers is one thing, but retaining them is another challenge altogether. Tools like Salesforce, Freshdesk, and WhatsApp aid in customer retention and engagement.

Entice: Attracting customers is essential in marketing. Social media platforms like Instagram, LinkedIn, and advertising platforms such as Google Ads are instrumental in enticing users.

A marketer without a technology stack is like a carpenter without their tools. While they may have the skills and knowledge to create effective marketing strategies, technology enables hyper-personalisation, automation, speed, informed decision making and highly scalable outputs.

Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance

Thanks to Data analytics businesses can tap into the consumer psyche like never before. Marketers can now predict consumer behaviour to an impressive degree and offer personalized or customized solutions to them. Technology is also helping retail businesses like insurance to offer superior distributor experience. For instance, Edelweiss Tokio Life has deployed a platform called DigiTools, which allows quick and easy access to personalized communication to the distributor. This has improved their quality and speed of engagement with the customer.

Technology has also led to many risks like deep fake videos and photos, data privacy concerns and much more. While there are certainly many benefits of technology, the primary challenge for Marketers right now is navigating the challenges erupting in this digital era.

Prajnyasis Biswal (PB), CMO, BharatBox

The adoption of blockchain technology and NFTs is a strategic choice backed by compelling data. For instance, NFT market sales volume alone stood at over $64 million in value, at the time of discussion for this topic, and the immersive experience sector is forecasted to grow exponentially. By embedding these technologies into marketing strategies, brands can capitalize on these burgeoning trends, create a hub where technology and traditional cultural elements fuse to offer a unique value proposition.

Blockchain technology helps create an ecosystem which is both dynamic and user - centric. This will allow users to not be passive consumers but be active participants who shape and engage with the cultural narrative directly. This engagement is further incentivized through blockchain, enhancing user interaction and retention—key metrics that are soon to break traditional media records.

Minhaz Fatima, marketing consultant

Using tech to solve consumer problems is something I have enjoyed doing and I’ve enjoyed watching other brands do. Cadbury’s Diwali piece supporting small businesses is one of my favourite examples. It's tech used in such a beautiful way to do more. During my time at Fi, our team used an Instagram story hack to highlight and talk about financial abuse. All of these pieces happened because tech and human insights came together to make on something much, much bigger. I'm going to leave AI out of this because even machines need a break.

Salim Ali, CMO, Gupshup

The rise of social media and digital marketing platforms has further helped marketers broaden the reach. Advertisers can now leverage the power of platforms like Google Ads and Facebook Ads to deliver highly-targeted and cost-effective campaigns, reaching customers across multiple channels and devices. Add to that the AI powered realm of Conversational Marketing driven by chatbots and virtual assistants, has enabled businesses to have personalized, two-way dialogues with their customers, delivering prompt responses and tailored content. The impact of technology on marketing has been profound, enabling companies to reach customers more directly, efficiently, and personally than ever before.

Gupshup's Conversation Cloud, for example, is a comprehensive suite of SaaS tools designed to facilitate artificial intelligence-backed B2C conversations. It consists of three key modules including Conversation, Advertise and Communicate. The suit enables businesses to create personalized, two-way dialogues with their customers through AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants. This not only improves customer experience but also drives sales and fosters brand loyalty.

Nimish Agrawal, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Niva Bupa

Technology is helping marketers reach out to a wider audience at a fraction of the cost. Generative AI in chatbots can explain the category and product to the consumer in their local language, thus reducing the dependency on the on-ground local workforce. Similarly, with the help of various tools, we can translate and customize content in multiple regional languages for better adoption, thereby reducing time and effort. Today, technology is also enhancing the efficiency and quality of social media content, emailers, SEO and SEM. It is helping us run segmented campaigns to capture leads and use personalized marketing to keep the customer engaged and informed.

Veda Iyer, Global CMO, Head Hyperscalers & Strategic Partnerships, Head Sales-APAC, Mphasis

One significant shift brought by technology is the emphasis on personalized communication. Marketing has evolved from traditional channels like TV and print ads to digital platforms, including podcasts, webinars, and virtual events. This shift allows for more effective B2B to B2C communication. However, to truly resonate, digital marketing needs to be concise and focused, avoiding unnecessary fluff. Brands will continue using AI to create hyper-personalized experiences that are deeply meaningful to each customer, in addition to segment-based targeting. To truly customize marketing messages and experiences, it is necessary to have a detailed understanding of each person's needs, preferences, and aspirations.

Alekhya Chakrabarty, VP - Marketing, Unstop

Today, as we celebrate National Technology Day, it's a good time to reflect on how innovation fuels our skilled workforce. We know from the National Employability Report that many of our brilliant engineers need more support to reach their full potential. Let's embrace the technology that can bridge this gap, creating platforms that connect eager learners with the training they need to thrive. Imagine a future where every talented individual has the opportunity to hone their skills and contribute to India's innovative spirit. And as marketers, let's celebrate the tech tools that help us connect with our audience on a deeper, more personal level. From AI that tailors experiences to virtual worlds that spark the imagination, we're at the forefront of a marketing revolution that's changing how we engage and inspire. Together, let's embrace this exciting era of innovation and use it to empower both our workforce and our marketing strategies.

Jairaj Bhattacharya, Co-founder and Managing Director of ConveGenius

National Technology Day serves as a pivotal reminder that technology propels us forward. Introducing innovation early is like planting seeds in fertile ground—it cultivates curiosity and competence in our youth. It is essential that our educational institutions prioritize technological literacy, nurturing and expanding these young minds to build for tomorrow.