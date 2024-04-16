‘Never endorsed any political party', says Aamir Khan; files FIR against fake political ad

Bollywood star Aamir Khan was recently targeted by a deepfake video, where he appears in a fake political ad related to endorsing a specific political party. Khan has called out the ad and has also taken action against the fake video, according to an official statement.

Khan’s official spokesperson said, "We want to clarify that Mr. Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career."

The statement added that Khan has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections.

"We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party," the spokesperson said, adding, "He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police."