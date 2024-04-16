            

      ‘Never endorsed any political party', says Aamir Khan; files FIR against fake political ad

      "He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police," Aamir Khan’s official spokesperson said in a statement.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 16, 2024 3:11 PM
      ‘Never endorsed any political party', says Aamir Khan; files FIR against fake political ad
      "Mr. Khan would like to urge all Indians to come out and vote and be an active part of our electoral process,” the statement read. (Image sourced via Forbes)

      Bollywood star Aamir Khan was recently targeted by a deepfake video, where he appears in a fake political ad related to endorsing a specific political party. Khan has called out the ad and has also taken action against the fake video, according to an official statement.

      Khan’s official spokesperson said, "We want to clarify that Mr. Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career."

      The statement added that Khan has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections.

      "We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party," the spokesperson said, adding, "He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police."

      Mr. Khan would like to urge all Indians to come out and vote and be an active part of our electoral process,” the statement read.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 16, 2024 3:04 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      Zee pulls plug on Sony merger: Eyes strategic freedom or new partner?

      Zee pulls plug on Sony merger: Eyes strategic freedom or new partner?

      How it Works

      User-generated content rivals OTT and traditional media in India: Accenture

      User-generated content rivals OTT and traditional media in India: Accenture

      How it Works

      EXCLUSIVE: Elections will drive exponential growth in news viewership: Havas Media's Uday Mohan

      EXCLUSIVE: Elections will drive exponential growth in news viewership: Havas Media's Uday Mohan

      How it Works

      Bournvita among drinks to be removed from e-commerce platforms' "health drinks" section, says Govt

      Bournvita among drinks to be removed from e-commerce platforms' "health drinks" section, says Govt

      How it Works

      2023 EV battery market growth exceeds that of EVs, Chinese dominance continues

      2023 EV battery market growth exceeds that of EVs, Chinese dominance continues

      How it Works

      Gaming industry to almost double to $6 billion by 2028: Report

      Gaming industry to almost double to $6 billion by 2028: Report

      How it Works

      OnePlus products to not be sold by retail chains starting May 1

      OnePlus products to not be sold by retail chains starting May 1