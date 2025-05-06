From trust to training! 10 things KPMG AI study reveals about India

ADVERTISEMENT
As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes industries and societies around the globe, India has emerged as a beacon of optimism and adoption. The newly released Trust, Attitudes and Use of Artificial Intelligence: A Global Study 2025 - led by Melbourne Business School in collaboration with KPMG, offers deep insights into how the world perceives and interacts with AI.
Here's what the findings reveal about India’s unique position in the AI revolution:
1. India leads the World in AI trust and optimism as 90% of Indians approve of AI and 76% say they trust it, far above the global average of 46%. This places India among the top nations embracing AI with confidence.
2. High AI literacy and training in India as 78% of Indians feel confident using AI tools and 64% have received formal or informal AI training, indicating a strong foundation for responsible and effective use.
3. AI is now a workplace essential. The report discloses that 97% of employees in India use AI intentionally at work and 67% say they can’t complete tasks without it. From boosting efficiency to driving innovation, AI is now integral to day-to-day workflows.
4. AI risks are rising, while AI boosts productivity, it's also fueling new risks. In India, 73% have made work mistakes due to AI and 72% have used AI in ways that violate company policy. However, 81% rely on AI outputs without verifying accuracy.
5. Indians see big benefits despite the risks as 86% of Indians have personally experienced AI benefits, from better accessibility to cost savings. 82% report improved efficiency and work quality and 77% saw revenue boosts.
6. AI misuse and misinformation are a worry as 71% doubt the credibility of online content, 64% fear AI manipulation during elections and 87% want stricter laws against AI-generated misinformation.
7. Public wants stronger AI governance. While 73% of Indians believe existing AI safeguards are sufficient, nearly half (48%) believe new regulations are necessary.
8. AI’s social impact is a double-edged sword. AI is enhancing personalization and access, but also 78% are concerned about negative effects, 54% have observed or experienced harmful outcomes and 60% cite loss of human interaction as a major downside.
9. India’s employers are getting ready as 83% of Indian organizations have an AI strategy, 86% provide responsible AI training and 80% have formal AI usage policies, which shows readiness to harness AI safely.
10. India is setting the pace among emerging economies. The study concludes that emerging economies, especially India, are leading in AI adoption, trust and benefit realization. India’s proactive stance could set a global example in balancing innovation with responsibility.