NODWIN Gaming’s Singapore arm acquires 100 percent stake in game marketing agency PublishMe

The Singapore subsidiary of NODWIN Gaming has acquired a 100% stake in game marketing agency PublishME for a sum of USD 2 mn from its existing shareholders Nazara Technologies Limited and Ozgur Ozalp.

The integration and acquisition of PublishME into NODWIN Gaming's global emerging market network are poised to enhance NODWIN Gaming’s existing solutions capabilities for publishers and brands alike. This acquisition will provide the essential tailwinds for NODWIN Gaming to drive its mission of leading the emerging market sports media landscape.

Commenting on the acquisition, Akshat Rathee, co-Founder and managing director, NODWIN Gaming said, “We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to PublishME as a valued addition to the NODWIN Gaming family. This strategic acquisition not only brings in a host of new opportunities but also paves the way for a multitude of fresh possibilities for us as a leading gaming and esports media company. As NODWIN Gaming continues to expand its presence across the globe, with particular emphasis on pivotal emerging markets the new BRICS global network. The inclusion of PublishME stands as a natural and integral progression to allow us to help Publishers and Brands understand and access this emerging market." Nazara CEO Nitish Mittersain commented on the transaction “We see significant synergies between Nodwin Gaming and PublishME and this transaction will enable Nodwin to get a stronger foothold into the Middle East esports market”

PublishME is a gaming marketing agency with offices in Turkey and UAE. It excels in crafting engaging and effective communications to connect brands with gamers. It offers Game Launch plans, social media management, sponsorship, and activations to its partners. The agency’s expertise in navigating the Middle East and Turkish markets, combined with NODWIN Gaming's robust relationships with publishers and brands, as well as their ability to create world-class esports events and secure media rights opportunities, forges a remarkable synergy creating exceptional value for the entire ecosystem.