NPCI Bharat BillPay onboards Disney+ Hotstar as a new biller under subscription category

NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. (NBBL), a subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has onboarded Disney+ Hotstar as a biller on its Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) platform under ‘Subscription’ category.

This association will provide the OTT’s existing users, as well as new users, with a seamless subscription purchasing experience.

Bharat BillPay’s one-stop solution for subscription management will enable audiences to enjoy content from Disney+ Hotstar’s extensive catalogue comprising Indian, international and sports content, therefore fostering hassle-free engagement and loyalty.

Users can choose from a variety of annual subscription plans, including the ‘Mobile plan’, the ‘Super plan’, and the ‘Premium plan’, all available for purchase through any BBPS-enabled banking and fintech apps.

Noopur Chaturvedi, Chief Executive Officer, NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd., said, “We are excited to announce the addition of Disney+ Hotstar as a new biller on BBPS platform. This move not only streamlines the subscription process for viewers but also enhances value proposition of banking and fintech apps. With the continued expansion of Bharat BillPay ecosystem, we're taking a significant stride in empowering consumers nationwide with a comprehensive solution for all their bill payment needs.”