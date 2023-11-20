OpenAI saga: Sam Altman, Greg Brockman join Microsoft to lead advanced AI research team

Microsoft is hiring former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman. Altman was fired from OpenAI after the board said it “no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced both Sam Altman and Greg Brockman will be joining Microsoft’s new advanced AI research team in the following Twitter post. Nadella's post also confirmed former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear's appointment as the new OpenAI CEO, mentioning that they are "looking forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OpenAI's new leadership team and working with them."

Mira Murati was previously anonunced by OpenAI as interim CEO.

We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners. We look forward to getting to know Emmett… — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 20, 2023

Altman retweeted the post confirming his new role in Microsoft.

the mission continues https://t.co/d1pHiFxcSe — Sam Altman (@sama) November 20, 2023

Over the weekend, the tech industry was taken aback as OpenAI's board, led by co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, announced the removal of Altman.