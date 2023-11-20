comScore

OpenAI saga: Sam Altman, Greg Brockman join Microsoft to lead advanced AI research team

Nadella's post also confirmed former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear's appointment as the new OpenAI CEO, mentioning that they are "looking forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OpenAI's new leadership team and working with them."

Nov 20, 2023
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (right) announced both Sam Altman (left) and Greg Brockman will be joining Microsoft’s new advanced AI research team. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Microsoft is hiring former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman. Altman was fired from OpenAI after the board said it “no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.”

Mira Murati was previously anonunced by OpenAI as interim CEO.

Altman retweeted the post confirming his new role in Microsoft.

Over the weekend, the tech industry was taken aback as OpenAI's board, led by co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, announced the removal of Altman.

As per sources, Altman, was suddenly let go by the board last Saturday. They accused him of not being clear in his communication but didn't say exactly what he did wrong. There was an attempt to bring him back to the company, but it didn't fall thorugh. Ilya Sutskever, who's also on the board and is the only co-founder left after Altman and Greg Brockman left the company.


